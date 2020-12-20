Political notebook: State auditor releases work papers in Epic case

Work papers from the state audit of Epic Charter Schools have been delivered to the school and to the State Department of Education, state Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd said last week.

“We took extra measures to organize these work papers so everyone can easily understand how we arrived at our figures,” Byrd said in a news release. “The work papers contain thousands of records but will clearly explain and validate the calculations we used to determine our final figures.”

The audit resulted in the state demanding Epic repay $11.2 million in state aid paid to a management company controlled by Epic’s owners. Byrd said another $80 million has been “swept into a private bank account that can only be accessed by Epic’s private company.”

Epic has denied wrongdoing.

Gritty: Abby Broyles, the unsuccessful Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate this year, launched a non-profit to encourage young Oklahomans to vote.

Grit for Democracy says Oklahoma’s voter participation rate continues to be among the lowest in the nation, especially for those 18-24.