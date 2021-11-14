Political notebook: State and local officials awaiting details on infrastructure bill money

Yellow brick roads: The streets may not be paved with gold once the state's allocation of federal infrastructure money arrives, but it could pay for some significant upgrades. According to the White House, Oklahoma is line for more than $5 billion from the $1.2 billion infrastructure bill — called BIF — that President Joe Biden is expected to sign on Monday.

Exactly how and when that money will arrive, and how it will be spent, remains unclear.

Inquiries to officials in several agencies and branches of state government were met with various versions of "check back later." Even the White House said it had nothing beyond an August fact sheet broadly estimating the amounts flowing to the state through various channels.

By far the biggest is the $4.3 billion that will come through the federal highway funding formula. Whether that will be used to accelerate the state's rolling eight-year plan for roads or bridges or for other initiatives has not been determined, officials say.

There is another $266 million for bridge replacement and repair, $520 million for water infrastructure, $349 million for public transportation and $100 million for broadband access. According to one source, more than 100 federal programs are involved.