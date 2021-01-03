Political notebook: Some early legislation focuses on domestic violence

Legislation: Among the legislation filed to date for the next legislative session is a measure by state Sen. Michael Bergstrom, R-Adair, to expand the rights and options of sexual assault victims.

Senate Bill 202 would require longer preservation of evidence, free forensic examinations, counseling and risk assessment training for law officers.

Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, and Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, also have introduced bills related to domestic abuse and harassment.

Two Democratic senators, JoAnna Dossett of Tulsa and Carri Hicks of Oklahoma City, filed bills that would eliminate the State Board of Education’s ability to sponsor charter schools, a practice that has resulted in a few charter schools being approved in districts that do not want them.

SB 33, by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, would require the Legislature, rather than voters, to choose the state’s presidential electors unless the federal government imposes a national voter identification law.

Republican lawmakers have filed legislation to limit protestors’ access to the state Capitol building and grounds and to broaden the definition of “riot.”