Political notebook: Some early legislation focuses on domestic violence

Legislation: Among the legislation filed to date for the next legislative session is a measure by state Sen. Michael Bergstrom, R-Adair, to expand the rights and options of sexual assault victims.
Senate Bill 202 would require longer preservation of evidence, free forensic examinations, counseling and risk assessment training for law officers.
Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, and Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, also have introduced bills related to domestic abuse and harassment.
Two Democratic senators, JoAnna Dossett of Tulsa and Carri Hicks of Oklahoma City, filed bills that would eliminate the State Board of Education’s ability to sponsor charter schools, a practice that has resulted in a few charter schools being approved in districts that do not want them.
SB 33, by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, would require the Legislature, rather than voters, to choose the state’s presidential electors unless the federal government imposes a national voter identification law.
Republican lawmakers have filed legislation to limit protestors’ access to the state Capitol building and grounds and to broaden the definition of “riot.”
Jan. 21 is the deadline for filing most legislation for the session scheduled to begin Feb. 1.
GRDA: The state-owned Grand River Dam Authority approved a 2021 budget it says will result in larger cash reserves without raising rates or issuing additional debt.
The GRDA generates and sells electricity to municipalities and electric cooperatives and to the Mid-America Industrial Park near Pryor.
Meetings and events: Heart of the Party, the Tulsa Chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women, will meet by Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Monday to elect officers and plan for the coming year. Contact President Karen Gaddis at karenagaddis@gmail.com for Zoom information.
The Tulsa County Democratic Party will hold Zoom meetings for prospective precinct officers at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday as well as Jan. 14 and 19. Those wishing to participate may register at tulsacountydemocrats.org.
Bottom lines: State Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, supported Gov. Kevin Stitt’s position on statewide mask mandates and other coronavirus prevention measures.