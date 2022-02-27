Political notebook: Snow days double up lawmakers' work

Freeze out: Last week’s winter weather cost the Oklahoma Legislature two working days — days that will have to be made up this week ahead of Thursday’s first committee deadline.
According to House and Senate rules, bills not passed from a committee in the chamber of origin by Friday are dormant for the remainder of the session. Losing two days in the heart of committee work means some long hours for lawmakers this week.
The House is in a particular bind because it was also out Tuesday due to the funeral of a member’s father. The House and Senate both missed Wednesday and Thursday because of weather, and the Legislature customarily does not meet on Friday.
Committee agendas published for next week show several have grown to 20 or more items — more than twice the usual number.
It’s unclear whether committee chairs might jettison a few measures to lighten the load, but one thing that’s certain to be heard is House Speaker Charles McCall’s House Bill 3363, which he says would bring reliable broadband service to 95% of the state, largely by utilizing federal recovery funds designated for that purpose.
HB 3363 would create a state broadband office for the distribution of federal broadband funds.
“With all the funds now available for broadband expansion, a dedicated office is needed to maximize their benefit for all Oklahomans,” McCall said. “House Republicans support broadband expansion because it is critical infrastructure that creates jobs and is as essential as phones or roads to modern life.
“This office will be self-funded and exist only until the job is done,” McCall concluded.
Legislative notes: Among the legislation that has already met the deadline is Senate Bill 1447, by Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, which would essentially eliminate training requirements for school board members. … The Senate passed legislation requiring district attorneys to report the few cases of voting irregularity they receive every election to the attorney general for final decisions on prosecution. …
Campaigns and elections: Third District Congressman Frank Lucas told the Enid News & Eagle he “would expect to be on the ballot” this year, although he has not officially launched a reelection campaign.
Lucas, whose district includes northwestern Tulsa, entered Congress through a 1994 special election and is the state’s longest-serving House member.
Appointed: Former state Sen. Kenneth Corn is the Biden administration’s new state director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The position is one of very few in the state over which the president has complete discretion.
Corn served in the Legislature from 1998 to 2010, when he was term-limited. He has been Anadarko city manager since 2015.
Meetings and events: A half-dozen candidates in area school board elections will speak at the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County at 11:30 a.m. March 8 at the Tulsa Country Club, 701 N. Union Ave. RSVP to rwctulsa@gmail.com.
Bottom lines: Oklahoma received 40% of its revenue from state taxes and 37% from the federal government in fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30 of that year. … Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor called for the resignation of U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
