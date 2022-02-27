Political notebook: Snow days double up lawmakers' work

Freeze out: Last week’s winter weather cost the Oklahoma Legislature two working days — days that will have to be made up this week ahead of Thursday’s first committee deadline.

According to House and Senate rules, bills not passed from a committee in the chamber of origin by Friday are dormant for the remainder of the session. Losing two days in the heart of committee work means some long hours for lawmakers this week.

The House is in a particular bind because it was also out Tuesday due to the funeral of a member’s father. The House and Senate both missed Wednesday and Thursday because of weather, and the Legislature customarily does not meet on Friday.

Committee agendas published for next week show several have grown to 20 or more items — more than twice the usual number.

It’s unclear whether committee chairs might jettison a few measures to lighten the load, but one thing that’s certain to be heard is House Speaker Charles McCall’s House Bill 3363, which he says would bring reliable broadband service to 95% of the state, largely by utilizing federal recovery funds designated for that purpose.