Political notebook: Signs of the time

Campaign sign tomfoolery has long been part of the political season, but some think it’s even worse this year.
In Creek County it’s gotten so bad that the Republican and Democratic Party chairmen issued a joint statement on it.
“We here in Oklahoma have one of the fairest, most transparent, and most fraud-free balloting systems in the country, and therefore in the world. Let’s not sully it with such childish pranks and illegal activities,” said Republican Chairman Rob Ford and Democratic Chairman Stan Johnson.
The Tulsa County Republican headquarters reports its signs, especially those for President Donald Trump, keep disappearing. Trump signs also keep disappearing from yards, party regulars say, including one that was cut into pieces and sent back to the homeowner with an insulting message.
Tulsa County Democratic Party Chairwoman Amanda Swope said her headquarters haven’t lost any signs, but that’s probably because she doesn’t leave any outside.
Good cop, bad cop: State Representatives Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, and Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, have scheduled what appear to be competing interim studies on law enforcement Tuesday.
At 9:30 a.m., Humphrey will lead a hearing “that examines how lawmakers can best protect and support law enforcement,” featuring a discussion of “harmful incorrect narratives of police brutality.”
Among the scheduled speakers is Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police President Jerad Lindsey.
At 2 p.m., Goodwin will lead a virtual meeting aimed at what is described as generations violence and prosecution at the hands of law enforcement.
Speaker for that event include former Speaker of the House Kris Steele, Tiffany Crutcher and former Tulsa Police Chief Drew Diamond.
Campaigns and elections: Americans for Prosperity-Oklahoma endorsed Republican Cheryl Baber in Senate District 35.
Meetings and events: Heart of the Party, the Tulsa Chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women, will hold its monthly Zoom meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
All Democratic candidates for Tulsa County legislative offices have been invited to speak, as well as County Commissioner Karen Keith, who is seeking re-election.
Heart of the Party will not meet in November, and plans to resume in-person meetings This meeting in December.
The Oklahoma affiliate of a national organization called the Poor People’s Campaign plans to protest outside Sen. Jim Inhofe’s Oklahoma City office at 2:30 p.m. Monday. The office is located at 3817 NW Expressway.
The general public will be able to watch Oklahoma lawmakers’ training for redistricting at 1:30 p.m., Oct. 12, via the state Senate’s streaming video.
All of the state’s congressional and legislative districts will be redrawn next year following the 2020 Census. Other representative bodies, such as county commissions and city councils, will also be reapportioned.
The training will be conducted by the National Conference of State Legislatures.
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will give a non-political presentation to the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 13 at the Crowne Plaza, 7902 S. Lewis Ave.
RSVP to rwctulsa@gmail.com is required for admittance.
State Commerce Secretary Sean Kouplen will keynote a Department of Rehabilitative Services virtual summit entitled “Breaking Barriers for an Inclusive Workforce.”
Visit https://tinyurl.com/y5vnsc3a, or contact Fatos Floyd at 918-230-7156 fflyod@okdrs.gov, to register or get more information.
Bottom lines: Attorney General Mike Hunter encouraged the U.S. Senate to confirm U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. ... Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to announce a statewide affiliation with Jobs for America, a non-profit working with disadvantaged students and young adults. ... Oklahoma House of Representatives Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, received Freedom of Information Oklahoma’s annual Sunshine Award.
