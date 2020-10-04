Political notebook: Signs of the time

Campaign sign tomfoolery has long been part of the political season, but some think it’s even worse this year.

In Creek County it’s gotten so bad that the Republican and Democratic Party chairmen issued a joint statement on it.

“We here in Oklahoma have one of the fairest, most transparent, and most fraud-free balloting systems in the country, and therefore in the world. Let’s not sully it with such childish pranks and illegal activities,” said Republican Chairman Rob Ford and Democratic Chairman Stan Johnson.

The Tulsa County Republican headquarters reports its signs, especially those for President Donald Trump, keep disappearing. Trump signs also keep disappearing from yards, party regulars say, including one that was cut into pieces and sent back to the homeowner with an insulting message.

Tulsa County Democratic Party Chairwoman Amanda Swope said her headquarters haven’t lost any signs, but that’s probably because she doesn’t leave any outside.

Good cop, bad cop: State Representatives Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, and Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, have scheduled what appear to be competing interim studies on law enforcement Tuesday.