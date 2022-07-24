Political notebook: Shannon, Brecheen schedule area campaign stops

Elections and campaigns: Republican U.S. Senate runoff candidate T.W. Shannon has several campaign stops scheduled for the Tulsa area this week.

Noon Monday, Steak and Eggs, 908 E. 6th St., Okmulgee.

2:30 p.m. Monday, Bill & Ruth’s Sub Shop 13835 S. Casper St. West, Glenpool.

8:30 a.m. Thursday, Notion Espresso, 321 S. Frankfort Ave., Suite 3B, Tulsa.

11 a.m. Thursday, Evergreen Coffee Co., 13720 E. 86th St. North, Owasso.

1:30 p.m. Thursday, Thomas Restaurant, 215 S. Mill St., Pryor.

4 p.m. Thursday, TBD, Grove.

Second Congressional District candidate Avery Frix said fellow Oklahoma House of Representatives member Steve Bashore of Miami has endorsed him for the Aug. 23 Republican runoff against former state Sen. Josh Brecheen.

Brecheen has scheduled a one-day “Prayers, Praise & Patriots Tour” with Wallbuilders founder David Barton on Friday.

The tour begins Friday morning in Durant, with stops in Muskogee, Claremore and Bartlesville to follow.

In Muskogee, the pair will be at Muskogee First Assembly Fellowship Hall, 3100 Gulick St., at noon.

At 4 p.m., they will be at Destiny Life Church, 2300 Southhaven Road in Claremore.

At 7 p.m., they will be at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd.

Barton, an Oral Roberts University graduate, is often described as a Christian nationalist and is considered one of the country’s foremost proponents of the idea that the founders of the United States did not intend a separation of church and state.

Democrat Kendra Horn called on the late Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn for a swipe at current 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, who faces T.W. Shannon in an Aug. 23 U.S. Senate runoff.

The winner will be a heavy favorite against Horn and two other candidates in the Nov. 8 general election.

In a fundraising email, Horn revisits Coburn’s 2017 remark that Mullin had “drunk the Kool-Aid” after Mullin reneged on a pledge not to serve more than three terms.

Tulsa City Council District 1 challenger Francetta Mays will have a meet-and-greet event at 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Aloft Hotel Downtown, 200 Civic Center.

Dem bones: Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews chewed on Gov. Kevin Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters after it was revealed his office returned a large share of federal COVID-19 relief money for education and that some that was spent went to such things as household appliances, outdoor security systems and televisions.

“Stitt and Walters have given up on our students, teachers, parents and public education,” Andrews said. “They are instead laser-focused on stripping down public education, finding ways to funnel public tax dollars into private education and lining the pockets of those pushing their voucher agenda.”

Labor pool: Oklahoma added 9,500 jobs in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, an increase of 0.6% to 1,688,600. The state has added 42,100 jobs in the past year.

At the same time, the unemployment rate rose from 2.9% to 3.5%, with the number of unemployed increasing by about 11,000. The state’s total labor force shrank slightly, to just under 1.88 million.

Speaking up: Task force meetings begin next week for the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s OneVoice initiative.

The task forces largely formulate annual legislative priorities for the influential lobbying collaborative, which includes businesses, nonprofits, education systems and institutions, local governments and chambers of commerce throughout northeastern Oklahoma.

The task force meetings lead up to a summit in late September, where a final agenda is set.

Bottom lines: The Biden administration said 186,756 Oklahoma households are receiving the Affordable Connectivity Plan internet discount. … Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor joined Republican AGs from other states suing to repeal an Obama-era rule that allows the declaration of a public health emergency to be tied to findings of the World Health Organization.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

Featured video: