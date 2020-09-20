Political notebook: Senate District 35 getting muddy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The shenanigans are underway in Senate District 35, where one candidate had a swastika spray-painted on her driveway last week and the other is the subject of an anonymous mail campaign linking her to rioters and looters.

It began early in the week when an unknown number of mail pieces went out bearing the obligatory unflattering candidate photo, this one of Democrat Jo Anna Dossett, pasted onto an image of what apparently is intended to portray rioters and/or protesters, one of whom is carrying a sign bearing an old Soviet hammer and sickle insignia. The people in the image actually aren’t doing much except standing around, some of them with arms linked.

“When it comes to public safety, leftist Jo Anna Dossett stands with Antifa!” warns the mailer text, referring to an amorphous group whose name is a shortened form of “anti-fascist.”

The back side is a blurred image of people running along a street, presumably after looting a store.

“Leftist Jo Anna Dossett wants to bring New York City lawlessness to Oklahoma by eliminating cash bail for looters and other felons” reads the text.