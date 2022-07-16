Political notebook: Senate candidate Kendra Horn signed petition to put legalized marijuana on state ballot:

Campaigns and elections: Democratic U.S. Sen. candidate Kendra Horn said she was among the 164,000 Oklahomans who signed the petition for State Question 820, a proposed statute legalizing all uses of marijuana by those 21 and older.

“I believe Oklahomans have the right to make their voices heard at the ballot box on this and other issues,” said Horn, who will meet the winner of the Markwayne Mullin-T.W. Shannon GOP runoff and two other candidates in a Nov. 8 special general election to succeed Jim Inhofe. “We must protect the initiative petition process that ensures Oklahomans are able to take issues directly to the people.”

During her one term in Congress, Horn co-sponsored legislation to allow access to the banking system for cannabis transactions that are legal under state law.

“In the Senate, I will work to modernize federal policy around cannabis and thoughtfully enact changes that protect businesses, consumers, and the public,” Horn said.

Shannon launched a series of 100 town halls, beginning last week in Bartlesville.

Cleta Mitchell, the conservative activist attorney who as state Sen. Cleta Deatherage was one of the Oklahoma Legislature’s most liberal members from 1976-84, reportedly is recruiting swing-state poll workers and election “observers” as part of an effort to influence the 2024 election.

Mitchell was recently subpoenaed by a Georgia grand jury looking into former President Donald Trump’s attempt to get election officials in that state to “find” enough votes to beat current President Joe Biden.

The wife of state Rep. Anthony Moore, R-Clinton, dropped her lawsuit against Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs staffers she said were harassing her. The OCPA contested the claim, but at least some of the staffers were involved in a campaign by school voucher advocates to oust Moore via last month’s Republican primary.

Moore handily won reelection, while the OCPA said it would file a Bar Association complaint against Moore, who is an attorney.

Federal Election Commission records show Republican Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer’s campaign paid former President Donald Trump associate Roger Stone’s Drake Ventures at least $181,137 between Oct. 4 and June 8.

Lahmeyer made much of Stone’s endorsement during his campaign, which ended in a primary loss to incumbent James Lankford.

Crisis pregnancy: Abortion rights activists blasted Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Helping Every Life and Parent Task Force, which they said “will promote anti-abortion rhetoric and support so-called ‘crisis pregnancy centers’ that discourage people from seeking abortion care.”

The press release from Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice said, “These kinds of facilities have long been known to promote misinformation and use intimidation tactics to dissuade people from accessing health care.”

Homework: Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, approved all 82 interim studies requested by members.

Topics range from “Quality of life for women in Oklahoma” to “Use of ‘environmental, social, and governance’ (ESG) scoring in Oklahoma, and whether statutes should be considered banning such practices.”

Interim studies often become the basis for future legislation.

Meetings and events: Gun safety organization Moms Demand Action will be featured at the Tulsa Democratic Party monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Baxter’s Interurban, 717 S. Houston Ave.

First Congressional District candidate Adam Martin will speak to the Creek County Democratic Party at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at La Margarita, 1215 New Sapulpa Road, Sapulpa.

Bottom lines: State Sen. Mark Allen, R-Poteau, spoke out against a congressional proposal to repeal an 85-year-old federal tax on guns, ammunition, and bows and arrows, the proceeds of which help pay for wildlife conservation. … State Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, wants the state to sue the Biden administration over its management of illegal immigration. … The Tulsa County Democratic Party told members that finances may cause it to give up its office on East 31st Street. … Damion Shade is the new executive director of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform. … A proposed change in Environmental Protection Agency rules that would partially restore the practice of allowing accused violators to pay for remedial measures as part of settlement agreements drew the opposition of Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor, who warned that it could result in “funneling public funds to third-party political allies” of the administration.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

