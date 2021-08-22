Political notebook: Republicans zeroing in on school board, city council elections

Local control: Stirred by mask and vaccination mandates, curricular disputes and other complaints, Oklahoma's Republican leaders are turning their attention to school board and city council elections.
In recent weeks 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was speaking at a campaign event for U.S. Sen. James Lankford, have told audiences to get involved in local races.
Also last week, state Republican Party Chairman John Bennett named Linda Murphy, a longtime public schools critic, to head the party's Education Committee with an eye on telling school boards and administrators they "are not above the law."
"If anybody doubts how much power the school boards and city councils have, go back and look at what happened in 2020," Mullin told the Republican Women's Club of Tulsa County on July 10, referring to the various anti-COVID measures taken by schools and municipalities.
"We need good, strong people to run for school board, and we need good, strong people to run for city council," Mullin said.
"We've got to think about K-12," Pompeo said Wednesday. "I hope all of you will go out today for school board somewhere where you've got a school board messed up. … These minority — when I say this I mean a fraction of America is really loud and has a deep misconception of who we are as Americans. We need that majority that understands our traditions."
Dem-dandies: Democratic candidates for statewide and congressional races have not been much in evidence yet, but state party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews said announcements are expected in the coming weeks.
The filing period for the 2022 elections isn't until April, and the primaries aren't until June, but candidates are usually knocking on doors and making connections months if not years in advance of the actual vote.
Andrews said she expects two or three Democratic candidates for governor, including two unnamed "polar opposites," at least one for Senate and several in the 1st Congressional District.
Democrats hope to win back the 5th Congressional District, although it's due a significant makeover through redistricting.
Oklahomans haven't elected a Democrat to statewide office since 2006 or to the U.S. Senate since 1990, and Democrats have been reduced to very small minorities in the Legislature.
Andrews, though, said it's the Republicans' handling of COVID-19 in Oklahoma that gives her party a chance.
"It's a building process," she said. "It's not something where we can flip a switch and suddenly be in the majority.
"But, as time goes on and more kids get sick (from COVID), I think (voters) are going to realize they've turned themselves over to the extremes. I think that's going to help us," she said.
Bottom lines: Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Kyle Cabelka district attorney for Comanche and Cotton counties following the retirement of incumbent Fred Smith. … State Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, asked Attorney General John O'Connor to resist a Biden administration threat to cut off federal funds to skilled nursing facilities that don't require their staff to be vaccinated.
McGirt v. CRT: Far more Oklahomans say they have some knowledge of critical race theory than of the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt decision, recent polling by Republican pollster CHS & Associates found.
Technically, critical race theory is a high-level method for examining the impact of race on the law and other aspects of American life, but in recent months the term has been expanded by some to include just about anything that raises the issue of race and racism in U.S. history.
In the McGirt decision, the court found that Congress never legally disestablished the Muscogee Nation reservation boundaries, which has raised numerous legal questions.
Bottom lines: Oklahoma's seven state pension funds all reported returns of more than 20% for fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, and the Oklahoma Teachers Retirement System appreciated 32.95%. … State House and Senate appropriators will be briefed on the status of expanded Medicaid during a meeting at the state Capitol on Aug. 30. … Trent Baggett, executive coordinator of the District Attorneys Council, announced his retirement effective Jan. 1.