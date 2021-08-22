Political notebook: Republicans zeroing in on school board, city council elections

Dem-dandies: Democratic candidates for statewide and congressional races have not been much in evidence yet, but state party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews said announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

The filing period for the 2022 elections isn't until April, and the primaries aren't until June, but candidates are usually knocking on doors and making connections months if not years in advance of the actual vote.

Andrews said she expects two or three Democratic candidates for governor, including two unnamed "polar opposites," at least one for Senate and several in the 1st Congressional District.

Democrats hope to win back the 5th Congressional District, although it's due a significant makeover through redistricting.

Oklahomans haven't elected a Democrat to statewide office since 2006 or to the U.S. Senate since 1990, and Democrats have been reduced to very small minorities in the Legislature.

Andrews, though, said it's the Republicans' handling of COVID-19 in Oklahoma that gives her party a chance.

"It's a building process," she said. "It's not something where we can flip a switch and suddenly be in the majority.