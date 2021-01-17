Political notebook: Republican voter registration advantage continues to grow

Voter registration: Republicans' advantage in registered voters in the state continued to grow over the past year, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board's annual Jan. 15 report.
Republican registration increased by about 130,000 from both 2020 and 2019, to almost 1.4 million.
Democrats numbered 748,222, about 10,000 more than in 2020 but 29,000 fewer than in 2019.
Independents continue to be a fast-growing segment, with 369,349, up about 37,000 from both of the past two years.
Libertarians numbered 15,734, less than 1% of the total, but up from about 11,000 last year and 9,000 two years ago.
Total registered voters were 2,272,252, an increase of about 180,000 from last year and about 145,000 from two years ago.
Registration four years ago, following the 2016 election, was Republicans 940,821, Democrats 770,842, independents 295,105 and Libertarians 4,615.
Speaking of: State Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, filed legislation intended to make voter registration easier by making it automatic when obtaining a driver's license or state-issued ID and by implementing online registration.
Despite growing registration, Oklahoma has one of the lowest voter participation rates in the country.
Stitt registers: Gov. Kevin Stitt has registered a 2022 re-election campaign with the Oklahoma State Ethics Commission. Registering is not a commitment to run, but Stitt’s 2018 campaign has continued to raise money and had a balance of nearly $450,000 at the end of the last reporting period on Sept. 30. Records show Stitt has never repaid himself any of the $4.93 million he loaned his 2018 campaign.
Say what?: State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, has filed legislation allowing social media platforms to be sued for prohibiting messages with "political or religious speech."
Senate Bill 383 appears to be in response to conservative belief that such platforms unfairly target them. Standridge said it would not apply to messages that incite violence or bullying or to "inauthentic" users.
The bill sets damages in such cases at a minimum of $75,000.
Bottom lines: Twenty-eight legislators from both parties and both chambers have formed a caucus to address mental health and addiction issues. … Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter cheered new federal guidelines he said will allow easier access to specific opioid addiction treatment. … Gov. Kevin Stitt proclaimed Jan. 24-28 School Choice Week. … Someone placed an upside down American flag inscribed “Tom Cole Insurrectionist Enabler” outside the 4th Congressional District Republican's Norman office.
Bottom lines: House Appropriations and Budget subcommittees begin state agency budget review hearings on Tuesday.
