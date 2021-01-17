Political notebook: Republican voter registration advantage continues to grow

Stitt registers: Gov. Kevin Stitt has registered a 2022 re-election campaign with the Oklahoma State Ethics Commission. Registering is not a commitment to run, but Stitt’s 2018 campaign has continued to raise money and had a balance of nearly $450,000 at the end of the last reporting period on Sept. 30. Records show Stitt has never repaid himself any of the $4.93 million he loaned his 2018 campaign.

Say what?: State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, has filed legislation allowing social media platforms to be sued for prohibiting messages with "political or religious speech."

Senate Bill 383 appears to be in response to conservative belief that such platforms unfairly target them. Standridge said it would not apply to messages that incite violence or bullying or to "inauthentic" users.

The bill sets damages in such cases at a minimum of $75,000.