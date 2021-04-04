Political notebook: Public safety district legislation moves forward

Session notes: Legislation long sought by Tulsa leaders remains quietly alive this session, as Senate Bill 838 made it through the House General Government Committee last week.
SB 838 authorizes municipalities to assess up to 5 mills, or $5 per $1,000 in assessed value, through the creation of “public safety districts.” Proceeds from the assessments — which are being called “fees” — could only be used for police, fire and emergency services.
The bill is an attempt to relieve budget pressure on municipalities, which depend almost entirely on sales and use tax revenue for operations. In many communities, those taxes are not keeping up with inflation.
SB 838 next goes to the floor calendar.
While Gov. Stitt’s press team labeled the two education bills he signed last week the “most transformative education reform in state history,” friend and foe alike seemed to vacillate on their assessment.
Republican leadership, perhaps trying to convince wary rural members, simultaneously insisted restructuring the state funding formula and allowing easier transfers were important for students and unlikely to greatly affect individual districts.
House Democrats, after fighting the the transfer bill (and earlier the funding formula change) tooth and nail, said the two bills were mostly for show.
“Today, the governor and the Legislature fixed a problem that didn’t exist,” several members said in a joint statement.
“The real obstacle public schools face is the lack of legislative interest in fixing the critical issues driving families to seek other schools,” they said.
In fact, some seemed to suggest Stitt’s victory lap after signing the two bills only made sense if they are part of a bigger initiative.
Anti-abortion rights measures continue to proceed through the legislative process, with SB 918 (outlawing abortion as soon as courts or Congress allow) and SB 584 (abortion only to save a woman’s life) passing House committee.
House Bill 1019, by Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton, which would cap co-pays for insulin, is through Senate committee and is only a floor vote away from the Governor’s Office.
Meetings and events: Nancy McDonald will be the featured speaker at Monday’s 6:30 p.m. Zoom meeting of Heart of the Party, the Tulsa Chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women. New officers will also be installed.
Contact Karen Gaddis at karenagaddis@gmail.com for Zoom information.
Former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will be the guest of honor at an Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs fundraising dinner in Oklahoma City on April 28. See OCPAthink.org for reservations and information.
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana will be in Tulsa for a Republican fundraiser with 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern on April 22. Contact adam@hernforcongress.com for reservations and information.
Campaigns and elections: Kevin Hobbie of Atoka is the new Oklahoma Libertarian Party state chairman.
Bottom lines: Stitt is touting his appointment of women with a series of short videos. … Hern met with several groups last week, including state and area Fraternal Order of Police leaders, several chambers of commerce and the Owasso Veterans of Foreign Wars. … The Tulsa Regional Chamber hasn’t exactly endorsed President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal, but it has joined more than 300 organizations urging passage of some sort of package by July 4. … Former 1st District Congressman and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine joined the board of directors of Viasat, a California-based company that develops and operates satellite communications systems. … Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole held a virtual town hall in which he urged constituents to continue to take COVID-19 precautions, including wearing masks and keeping their distance from each other, the Norman Transcript reported.