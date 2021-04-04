Political notebook: Public safety district legislation moves forward

Bottom lines: Stitt is touting his appointment of women with a series of short videos. … Hern met with several groups last week, including state and area Fraternal Order of Police leaders, several chambers of commerce and the Owasso Veterans of Foreign Wars. … The Tulsa Regional Chamber hasn’t exactly endorsed President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal, but it has joined more than 300 organizations urging passage of some sort of package by July 4. … Former 1st District Congressman and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine joined the board of directors of Viasat, a California-based company that develops and operates satellite communications systems. … Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole held a virtual town hall in which he urged constituents to continue to take COVID-19 precautions, including wearing masks and keeping their distance from each other, the Norman Transcript reported.