Political notebook: Powerful state senator clashes with gun rights lobbyist

Gun fight: State Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, called for the removal of OK2A President Don Spencer, an influential gun-rights lobbyist, because of comments Spencer made last month.
According to Paxton, Spencer told an audience in Duncan, “We win at the ballot box, so we don’t have to go to the ammo box.”
Paxton, R-Tuttle, who chairs the Senate Public Safety Committee, said the remarks crossed every conceivable line of decency and could put the lives of legislators and other elected officials in danger.
“As the leader of OK2A, his shameful and dangerous comments will result in the loss of his credibility and the ability to advance OK2A’s agenda in the Public Safety Committee,” Paxton said.
Spencer has been critical of lawmakers who do not follow his exact lead, but calling for pulling out the ammo box to deal with non-compliant legislators is a new low, Paxton said.
Spencer said he has no plans to resign.
“If (the comments) were so horrific, why would the state senator need to bring it up a month later,” Spencer said.
Tom Vineyard, OK2A board chairman, said the board fully supports Spencer. The remarks should not be construed as inciting violence, he said.
Spencer has been president of OK2A, which stands for Oklahoma 2nd Amendment, for six years and is a registered lobbyist.
Power to the gov: State Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, filed a series of bills giving the governor a great deal more authority over the appointment of judges and members of several health care-related licensing boards.
In the case of judges, the governor would make appointments solely with the consent of the Senate.
The other bills would largely eliminate professional organizations such as the Oklahoma Medical Association from the process of choosing members to the boards that oversee licensing and conduct of physicians, nurses, behavioral health professionals and psychologists.
Hard knocks: State Sen. Kevin Matthews announced the opening next month of the North Tulsa Community Construction School, a training program for “former justice-involved Oklahomans.”
In other words, people who have been in trouble with the law.
Although the school will not be operational for several more weeks, a reception is planned for 3 p.m. Monday at 3304 N. Delaware Ave., a block from the Tulsa Police Department’s Uniform North Division.
Matthews said the program is a collaboration of the Urban Innovative Development Corporation, the 1st Step Male Diversion Program, David Collins of Fenix Construction Group, Carl Walker and Carl’s Contractors, and Meals on Wheels, which is sponsoring food for participants.
Participants are expected to learn building trades while helping with Habitat for Humanity projects.
Ikley-Freeman pleads: Former Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman, D-Tulsa, in August entered a plea of guilty to a misdemeanor charge of negligent homicide. She received a five-year deferred sentence.
She had originally been charged in 2020 in Lincoln County with first-degree manslaughter, a felony, but prosecutors dropped the charge and refiled it as a misdemeanor.
The charge stemmed from a May 22, 2020, collision on the Turner Turnpike that left Enrique Lopez of Bristow dead. Ikley-Freeman was headed to the Capitol for the legislative session.
“After looking at everything, we didn’t feel like it was a manslaughter type of case, a felony,” said Lincoln County Assistant District Attorney David Slane. “We felt more like it was an accident involving speed and bad road conditions.”
The charge was reduced with the blessing of the victim’s family, Slane said.
“Politics didn’t play any part of it,” Slane said. “I felt like it was the right thing to do.”
Ikley-Freeman and the state are named as defendants in a civil case in Lincoln County stemming from the collision filed by Shelley Lopez, the victim’s spouse.
Ikley-Freeman could not be reached for comment.
Ground up: Third District Congressman Frank Lucas said the University of Oklahoma has received a $1.7 million grant to develop a thermal heating project involving an old oil field and several Tuttle school buildings.
Help wanted: The Oklahoma Department of Human Services announced incentives of up to $7,000 for former child welfare specialists who return to the department and for current employees who recruit them.
Campaigns and elections: After being scorched for a tweet criticizing Oklahoma schools for closing or going to distance learning because of COVID-19, State Education Secretary and Republican state superintendent candidate Ryan Walters tried to make amends with a half-day stint as a substitute teacher at an Oklahoma City charter school.
State Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews dismissed it as publicity stunt.
“I’m just shaking my head,” said Andrews. “Walters is invited to ‘sub’ at a hand-picked charter school by one of his campaign donors to demonstrate that he gets what teachers and students face with COVID infections and critical staff shortages? That isn’t substitute teaching; it’s taking advantage of students’ plight.”
Research claim: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer, who last month was photographed with the leader of a Q-Anon group based in Dallas, last week told followers that the federal government is involved in virus research that requires a steady supply of “fresh but never frozen aborted babies.”
Scholarship app: Application deadline is April 30 for Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County’s $1,000 scholarships to high school senior girls graduating in spring 2022.
Applicants must be a registered Tulsa County Republican or have a registered Republican parent or guardian living in Tulsa County.
Contact rwctulsaeducation@gmail.com for more information.
Bottom lines: State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd said her office found that the town of Bennington in southeastern Oklahoma has failed to pay more than $100,000 in payroll taxes and that its police chief and others have benefited from misappropriation of public funds. ... Oklahoma is one of three states to cut both personal and business income tax rates for the current tax year, the Tax Foundation reported. ... State Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City, was the only Oklahoman to receive the Council of State Governments 20 under 40 award. ... State Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, was appointed to the CSL’s Fiscal Affairs & Government Operations Committee. ... State Sen. President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Edmond, is a member of the Republican State Leadership Committee, the GOP PAC focused on legislative elections. ... State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, is trying to revive the notion of a state militia separate from the National Guard, an idea floated several years ago to no avail. ... A recent survey listed Tulsa as the 10th-worst city in the nation for dog-walking.
— Randy Krehbiel and Barbara Hoberock, Tulsa World