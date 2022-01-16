Political notebook: Powerful state senator clashes with gun rights lobbyist

“I’m just shaking my head,” said Andrews. “Walters is invited to ‘sub’ at a hand-picked charter school by one of his campaign donors to demonstrate that he gets what teachers and students face with COVID infections and critical staff shortages? That isn’t substitute teaching; it’s taking advantage of students’ plight.”

Bottom lines: State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd said her office found that the town of Bennington in southeastern Oklahoma has failed to pay more than $100,000 in payroll taxes and that its police chief and others have benefited from misappropriation of public funds. ... Oklahoma is one of three states to cut both personal and business income tax rates for the current tax year, the Tax Foundation reported. ... State Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City, was the only Oklahoman to receive the Council of State Governments 20 under 40 award. ... State Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, was appointed to the CSL’s Fiscal Affairs & Government Operations Committee. ... State Sen. President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Edmond, is a member of the Republican State Leadership Committee, the GOP PAC focused on legislative elections. ... State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, is trying to revive the notion of a state militia separate from the National Guard, an idea floated several years ago to no avail. ... A recent survey listed Tulsa as the 10th-worst city in the nation for dog-walking.