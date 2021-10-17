Political notebook: Polling indicates Oklahomans more concerned about COVID and less happy with elected leaders

Numbers: Polling from late September and early October indicates that Oklahomans were more concerned about COVID-19 and correspondingly less happy with their elected leaders — but not necessarily so much as to dump them.
Oklahoma City-based Amber Integrated's survey of 500 registered voters pegged Gov. Kevin Stitt's job approval at 50%, down from 59% in June, with 38% disapproving.
Over the same period, the share of Oklahomans who said the state is on the "right track" declined from 63% to 49%, while those who viewed COVID-19 as the state's top priority rose from 8% to 20%.
Approval ratings for U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford were also down, with each dipping below 50%, but the good news for Lankford is that he seems still to be his party's firm choice (62%) over challengers Jackson Lahmeyer (21%) and Nathan Dahm (3%).
Amber Integrated said the poll has a 4.38% margin of error, although the margin for the GOP Senate candidates is higher because only the sample's 253 registered Republicans were asked the question.
Another switch: Gubernatorial candidate Ervin Yen has switched his registration from Republican to independent, saying every time he hears something come out of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office, he thinks, “That is nuts.”
Yen, a physician and former state senator from Oklahoma City, was a Democrat before switching to the Republican Party.
He was elected to the state Senate from northwest Oklahoma City in 2014 but lost the Republican primary four years later, primarily because of his support for mandatory vaccinations for school children.
The seat is now held by Democrat Carri Hicks.
Yen said he switched to independent because of Stitt's administration and because of statements from the Oklahoma Republican Party leadership criticizing COVID-19 vaccination mandates and masks.
He called Oklahoma Republican Party leadership statements that Donald Trump won the election over Joe Biden “gibberish,” adding that there is no evidence to support it.
By registering as an independent, Yen is guaranteed a place on the general election ballot provided he files for office in April.
School work: Much has been made about the bump in pay Oklahoma public school teachers received over the past few years, but they aren't the only school employees who've long labored for low pay.
Two Republican lawmakers highlighted the plight of support staff, from bus drivers to janitors to teaching aides, who often earn less than poverty-level wages.
During a hearing on the matter, a Moore Public Schools administrator said support staff pay in his district ranges from about $15,000 a year for bus drivers to $22,000 for full-time janitors.
"We're hoping to change how we compensate these professionals so they can make ends meet, which will in turn help our students and our schools," said Rep. Ronnie Johns, R-Ada, a former high school principal.
Rep. John Talley, R-Stillwater, who is in many of the state's schools as a Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader, said many of those districts don't have enough bus drivers.
"We must find a way to improve their pay so they don't search for other work," he said.
Demographic shift: Most people know the ethnic composition of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa public schools has changed drastically in recent decades, but the shift is also noticeable in suburban and even rural districts.
A Jenks Public Schools administrator told a state Senate panel that the district has gone from 90% white in 1990 to 50% white in 2020 and that the most-spoken language after English is Zomi, an Asian tongue spoken by immigrants from Myanmar.
The panel was looking into the shortage of English as a second language instructors.
Campaigns and events: First District Congressman Kevin Hern plans a $100-per-person reelection campaign kickoff and fundraiser Nov. 10 at the Renaissance Hotel, 6806 S. 107th East Ave. Contact info@hernforcongress.com for tickets and information.
• Pastor Andrew Brunson, the American evangelist U.S. Sen. James Lankford helped free from a Turkish prison several years ago, lent his name to Lankford campaign materials.
Meetings and events: Tulsa County Democrats will meet in person and by Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the party's headquarters, 3930 E. 31st St. Call 918-742-2457 for information.
• Oklahoma Observer publisher Arnold Hamilton will be the guest speaker for the Creek County Democratic Party meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at La Margarita, 1215 New Sapulpa Road, Sapulpa.
Bottom lines: A consortium of three southern Oklahoma school districts — Lawton, Sulphur and Davis — received a five-year, $9-million federal grant to bolster mental health services for their students. … Gov. Kevin Stitt will name a new Rogers County associate district judge from three candidates submitted by the Judicial Nominating Commission: Susan Nigh of Skiatook, Mark D. Antinoro of Owasso and Andrea L. Medley of Catoosa. … Stitt appointed University of Oklahoma law school administrator Brent Dishman an Oklahoma County district judge. … State Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, a Marine Corps veteran, indicated support for exempting military veterans from state income tax, saying it would more than pay for itself by attracting residents.
— Randy Krehbiel and Barbara Hoberock