Political notebook: Polling indicates Oklahomans more concerned about COVID and less happy with elected leaders

During a hearing on the matter, a Moore Public Schools administrator said support staff pay in his district ranges from about $15,000 a year for bus drivers to $22,000 for full-time janitors.

"We're hoping to change how we compensate these professionals so they can make ends meet, which will in turn help our students and our schools," said Rep. Ronnie Johns, R-Ada, a former high school principal.

Rep. John Talley, R-Stillwater, who is in many of the state's schools as a Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader, said many of those districts don't have enough bus drivers.

"We must find a way to improve their pay so they don't search for other work," he said.

Demographic shift: Most people know the ethnic composition of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa public schools has changed drastically in recent decades, but the shift is also noticeable in suburban and even rural districts.

A Jenks Public Schools administrator told a state Senate panel that the district has gone from 90% white in 1990 to 50% white in 2020 and that the most-spoken language after English is Zomi, an Asian tongue spoken by immigrants from Myanmar.

The panel was looking into the shortage of English as a second language instructors.