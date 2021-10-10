Political notebook: OSU Center for Health Sciences gets $1 million federal grant

Going Monoclonal: Oklahoma's Matt Pinnell was among 15 Republican lieutenant governors asking the Biden administration to reverse its policy on distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments

Monoclonal antibody treatments have proven effective against COVID-19 and are popular among those opposed to vaccination to prevent the virus.

Biden ordered the federal government to take over distribution of the treatments after it was revealed seven states with particularly low COVID-19 vaccination rates accounted for 70% of orders for the drug.

The administration said it wants to make sure all states have equal access to the treatments, but Pinnell and the other Republicans called it "rationing."

Oklahoma, incidentally, is not one of the seven states with unusually high demand for the treatments.

Campaigns and elections: The OEA did not exactly endorse Joy Hofmeister after the state superintendent announced she is running for governor in 2022, but President Katherine Bishop did issue a glowing statement.