Political notebook: Online demonstration of redistricting software debuts Monday

A livestreamed demonstration of the software being used to redraw Oklahoma’s legislative and congressional districts may be viewed by the public, beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.
A representative of Caliper Corp. will provide a tutorial of Maptitude, which is being used by the House and the Senate for redistricting based on the 2020 Census.
The livestream may be viewed through the Senate website, oksenate.gov.
Tokin’ appearance: The state’s medical marijuana program will be the subject of a day-long legislative meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Hosted by Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, and Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, the meeting will be available for viewing through the House website, okhouse.gov.
Included will be a two-hour update from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and presentations from representatives of the medical marijuana industry.
Mail call: Concern that mailed absentee ballots wouldn’t be received on time proved largely unfounded in Oklahoma, figures from the state election board suggest.
Only about 845 absentee ballots statewide, out of more than 280,000 submitted, were rejected because they arrived after the Nov. 3 deadline, the election board said. About 3,500 other absentee ballots were disallowed, mostly for lack of sufficient identification.
Thirty-three people voted by both absentee ballot and in-person, which is illegal. Those cases are normally referred to prosecutors, although election officials say such instances usually involve honest mistakes or persons with memory loss.
Bottom Lines: Gov. Kevin Stitt signed one-year extensions of hunting and fishing compacts with the Cherokee and Choctaw Nations. ... Tourism officials said the cost of rehabilitating Quartz Mountain State Park facilities is so much greater than expected that it will cause work on other state parks to be delayed or canceled.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.