Penny ante: A few cents here, a few cents there, and sales taxes can really add up, as Oklahomans know better than most.

Oklahoma towns’ and cities’ heavy reliance on sales — and, increasingly, use — taxes make the state’s combined rate one of the highest in the country, according to the Tax Foundation.

It ranks Oklahoma fifth for both combined sales tax rate (8.98%) and local sales tax rate (4.48%). Oklahoma’s state sales tax of 4.5% ranks only 36th.

A previous Tax Foundation study found that despite its high sales tax rates, Oklahoma’s narrow sales tax base — meaning the tax is assessed on fewer kinds of transactions — results in lower per capita sales tax receipts and a smaller share of sales tax as a percentage of income than the national average or median.

CRT: The Don Ross Lecture Series, named for the long-time Tulsa lawmaker, debuts at 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave., with a discussion of critical race theory.

Justin Hansford, executive director and founder of the Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center in the Howard University School of Law, will be the featured speaker.

Local author and attorney Hannibal Johnson will moderate.

Three more Don Ross lectures are planned through the end of 2023.

No exceptions: Twenty-four Republican lawmakers, all men, signed onto a pledge opposing any further exceptions to the state’s abortion ban.

Tulsa-area lawmakers who signed include Rep. Chris Banning, R-Bixby; Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola; Rep. John Kane, R-Bartlesville; Rep. Clay Staires, R-Skiatook; and Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow.

Campaigns and politics: The Oklahoma Ethics Commission voted to adopt the federal increase in the campaign contribution limit to candidates but not the increase for other types of committees. The new limit to candidates in elections overseen by the Ethics Commission is $3,300 per election, up from $2,900.

Meetings and events: Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen has several public meetings in northeastern Oklahoma coming up, including:

Tahlequah: 3:30 p.m. Monday, Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.

Muskogee: 6 p.m. Monday, Martin Luther King Center Conference Room, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.

Okmulgee: 9 a.m. Feb. 20, OSU Institute of Technology Student Union.

Claremore: noon Feb. 20, Claremore Conference Center Will Rogers Ballroom, 1400 W. Country Club Road.

Pryor: 2 p.m. Feb. 20, Graham Community Center, 6 N. Adair St.

Bartlesville: 5 p.m. Feb. 20, Bartlesville Community Center Community Hall, 300 S.E. Adams Boulevard.

Third District Congressman Frank Lucas also has several area town halls, all this week.

Mannford: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Mannford Activity Center, 100 Cimarron Drive.

Pawnee: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Pawnee City Hall, 510 Illinois St.

Pawhuska: 11 a.m. Thursday, Pawhuska Community Center, 520 Lynn Ave.

Austin Webb from TogetherOK and Dakota Christian from Yes on 820 will speak to the Creek County Democratic Party at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bristow Community Center, 417 N. Chestnut, Bristow.

Ukraine specialist Johannes Remy of the University of Toronto will speak at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Oklahoma State University-Tulsa auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.

Creek County Democratic precinct meetings will be at 6:30 p.m. March 16 at Booker T. Washington Recreation Center, 209 N. Gray, Sapulpa, and the Bristow Community Center, 417 N. Chestnut, Bristow. Details to follow.

Out of plumb: The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs retained outside counsel to pursue litigation arising from design and construction of a new $75 million veterans center in Sallisaw.

The ODVA says mistakes by a contractor who has since been fired resulted in $21 million in extra costs on the project, which it says is about half-finished.

Bottom lines: Gov. Kevin Stitt has been in Washington since Thursday attending the National Governors Association winter conference, which includes a White House meeting with President Joe Biden. … Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond joined a group urging the administration to classify Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

Featured video: