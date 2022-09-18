Political notebook: Oklahoma Republicans kick up a fuss over Title IX

He/she/them: Oklahoma Republicans seem to be really worried about a proposed U.S. Department of Education rule that would redefine “sex” as “gender identity” for the purposes of Title IX.

Attorney General John O’Connor formally objected to the rule, as have U.S. Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe.

Many states, including Oklahoma, oppose the administration’s attempt to broaden the definition of discrimination under Title IX because of the legal status it would convey to transgender children and youth. The rule would almost certainly come into conflict with new Oklahoma laws dictating rules for transgender students in regards to athletics and bathrooms.

O’Connor, in his official comments on the proposed rule changed, calls it a “lawless effort to destroy women’s sports and other opportunities.”

Lankford and Inhofe signed onto a letter that says the proposed rule puts “women and children … at risk.”

Title IX does not explicitly mention athletics, and neither does the proposed ruled change, but opponents have argued that allowing transgender women to compete against cisgender girls and women will lead to a stampede of men declaring themselves women to compete in sports.

Cha-ching: Deposits to Oklahoma’s general revenue fund were a whopping 34% above projections in August and are 25.3% better than expected for the first two months of fiscal year 2023, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

General revenue totaled $675.1 million for August, which was $171.1 million more than projected and $133.5 million more than the same month a year ago.

Gross production tax receipts accounted for $97 million in August, almost four times the projected amount.

Ballot bickering: Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews blasted Gov. Kevin Stitt for what she said are unwarranted dawdling in getting an initiative petition on the legalization of recreational marijuana.

“These constant delays are the same political stunts Oklahomans have come to expect from this man,” Andrews said. “He’s trying to keep the state question off the general election (ballot) to avoid a large voter turnout. What does that say about his character?

“We know that the Republican legislators have been furious about previous state questions that have passed, feeling that they know better than voters what should and should not be law,” she said.

Officials say it’s too late to get the petition, State Question 820, on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Supporters say the petition was submitted in sufficient time but that Republicans dragged out the confirmation process.

Campaigns and elections: The size of the Republican target on state Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, can be measured by the fact that Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, is headlining a fundraiser for GOP nominee Paul Hassink.

Provenzano is seeking her second term representing HD 79 in southeast Tulsa, formerly a Republican stronghold that she won in 2018.

The fundraiser will be 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at In the Raw, 6151 S. Sheridan Road.

The Tulsa County Republican and Democratic parties are both looking for state fair volunteers. Contact Info@TulsaCountyDemocrats.org or the Tulsa County GOP at 918-627-5702 for information.

In a fundraising email, Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Kendra Horn said Republican overtures of a national abortion ban are “an attack on women and … government overreach, plain and simple.”

Meetings and events: Tuesday is the League of Women Voters’ National Voter Registration Day, with a particular focus on young Oklahomans. Young adults in Oklahoma vote at about half the rate of those over 65, according to the League of Women Voters of Oklahoma.

County election boards are generally the best place to register, but forms can be obtained online from the Oklahoma Election Board.

Republican Congressman Troy Nehls of Texas will speak at Asbury Church Community Life Center, 6767 S. Mingo Road, at 4 p.m. Friday.

Bottom Line: The American Conservative Union has endorsed a criminal sentencing reclassification proposal introduced last session by state Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, but it couldn’t get a hearing in the House then.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World