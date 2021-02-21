Political notebook: Oklahoma lawmakers target civil disobedience

Allen has sought to limit Capitol demonstrations since teachers and their supporters occupied the building three years ago.

SB 403, by Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Oklahoma City, would make it a misdemeanor to “interfere or disrupt” the business of local governments, including school boards, and would apply to public meetings.

In recent years, the Legislature has also expanded the definition of criminal trespass, chiefly to protect oil and gas assets from protestors.

Some First Amendment advocates see measures such as these as intended to intimidate dissenters by giving law enforcement leeway to arrest and prosecute protestors for relatively minor infractions.

Session notes: A House committee advanced legislation that would require an extra step in the prosecution of any law officer charged with homicide or manslaughter. The author of HB 2505, Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City, said his measure was prompted by what he viewed as the unfair treatment of former Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby.

Two area House members are working on a bit of property tax relief for low-income homeowners.