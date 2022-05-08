Political notebook: Oklahoma House of Representatives looks at the big picture

Big picture: Former state Rep. Weldon Watson, R-Tulsa, and his wife, Cheryle, last week continued a tradition begun by another Tulsa lawmaker by presenting a large-scale painting of a scene from Oklahoma history to the state Capitol.

“The Seminole Oil Boom,” by Muskogee-born artist Mike Wimmer, is a tribute to Watson’s grandfather, who worked in the Greater Seminole Field during its 1920s heyday, and to his father, who worked in the oil-field supply business for many years. Both are depicted in the scene, which shows two men bringing in a well with many other derricks in the background.

Watson said he was motivated by the late Sen. Charles Ford, the longest-serving Republican in the Oklahoma Legislature’s history.

“Cheryle and I are proud to say that through this piece of art future visitors to the Capitol, including those busloads of schoolchildren and native sons and daughters whose families were in the 1920s oil booms as well as other visitors, those visitors will have the opportunity to get a visual glimpse of how Oklahoma become a premier oil and gas state,” Watson said.

Watson served in the House from 2006-18 and before that covered the Capitol as a reporter and then as a lobbyist for Oklahoma Natural Gas.

Other Supremes: While the U.S. Supreme Court hogged the headlines last week, three justices of the Oklahoma Supreme Court flogged state Attorney General John O’Connor in an otherwise dry ruling on state bonds.

Justices Douglas Combs, Noma Gurich and Dustin Rowe took O’Connor to task for not being more active in what some view as a $760 million ratepayer-funded bailout of OG&E for its fuel costs from the February 2021 cold snap.

Combs, in a concurring opinion joined by Gurich, said he was troubled by OG&E’s demand that those protesting the settlement post bond in the amount of the settlement, but that “of more grave concern to me, however, is the Attorney General’s abdication of his duties to OG&E’s consumers in this action. The Attorney General has a statutory duty as the chief law officer of the state … (t)o represent and protect the collective interests of all utility consumers of this state in rate-related proceedings before the Corporation Commission.”

The Legislature, governor and Oklahoma Corporation Commission agreed to issue bonds through the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority to pay more than $2 billion owed by OG&E and other Oklahoma utilities. The bonds are being retired over 25 years or more by ratepayers through surcharges on their monthly bills.

O’Connor, said Combs, “shirked his duty” on more than one count, adding that “the utility consumers that the Attorney General should be representing have effectively been left without representation. Their access to counsel lies with the Attorney General. Yet he has failed them.

“The lack of meaningful participation at the settlement stage, the failure to file an appeal of the Corporation Commission’s financing order, and the decision not to intervene in this proceeding leaves this Court with no input from the utility consumers’ statutorily appointed counsel and with few options when it comes to reviewing the ODFA’s application to approve the bonds.”

Rowe, again joined by Gurich, also criticized O’Connor, although not at such great length.

Under the dome: At least nine bills that are part of House leadership’s medical marijuana agenda have been referred to conference committee with only a few weeks left in the session.

Being sent to conference means the House and Senate have kept the bills alive without agreeing on final language. Sometimes the differences are small; sometimes they are irreconcilable. It’s unclear what the situation is here.

House Administrative Rules Committee Chairman Tom Gann, R-Inola, apparently wants to spike the state Department of Education’s race and sex discrimination policy adopted in March.

According to the Department of Education, the policy is the same one approved by Gov. Kevin Stitt last summer in the hubbub surrounding accusations that schools were teaching white males to feel guilty and/or responsible for less attractive aspects of America’s past and present.

Gann’s specific objection is unclear, but his resolution on Tuesday’s committee meeting agenda says the policy “is not consistent with legislative intent.”

Under the complicated process for final approval of administrative rules, state agencies first adopt rules that then go to House and Senate committees for approval, then to the governor.

Among a tall stack of bills signed by Stitt last week was House Bill 1461, a priority for the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s OneVoice initiative. The measure sets up a grant program for luring direct flights to state airports.

Also signed was the legislation creating a special office to oversee the spending of federal broadband dollars, with a pledge to bring high speed internet to 95% of Oklahomans within five years.

Stitt managed to take another poke at tribal governments, this time in a veto message for SB 1243, which would have exempted junked cars with tribal or out-of-state tags from an ownership check.

In his veto message, Stitt said this would create a “loophole” in a consumer protection law, then added, “Furthermore, the bill — perhaps inadvertently — legitimizes tribal titles even though … a number of tribally tagged and titled vehicles are currently being operated unlawfully.”

The Governor’s Office did not respond Friday to a request for clarification.

State Superintendent of Schools and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister praised a new law that dropped a teacher certification requirement of passing the general education of the teacher competency exam. Hofmeister said the test is “useless” and an impediment to the profession.

The Legislature’s three Asian Americans — Reps. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, and Daniel Pae, R-Lawton — have formed its newest and perhaps smallest caucus: the Legislative Asian American and Pacific Islander Caucus.

Just when legislators thought they’d finally gotten the much-maligned Oklahoma Marriage Initiative off the books, Stitt vetoed the sunset legislation. Essentially inactive for years, the artifact of the Frank Keating administration soaked up millions of dollars in an effort to promote marriage as a solution to poverty with no measurable effect.

Tuesday is Hispanic Cultural Day at the Capitol.

Campaigns and elections: The National Rifle Association endorsed U.S. Sen. James Lankford for reelection.

Muskogee pharmacist Chris Schiller may be the first of the 14 Republicans in the 2nd District congressional primary with a television advertising campaign.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Scott Pruitt seems to have kept a fairly low profile since filing three weeks ago but has made the rounds of some conservative radio programs. As on the day he filed, Pruitt embraced rather than shied away from his tumultuous tenure as Environmental Protection Agency director.

Oklahoma City billionaire Harold Hamm reportedly endorsed 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin for the Senate seat now held by Jim Inhofe and which Pruitt and a raft of other candidates are seeking.

The computer technician who unearthed Hunter Biden’s laptop is the featured attraction for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer’s campaign events in Tulsa and Oklahoma City on May 21.

Indian affairs: Quapaw Nation Chairman Joseph Tali Byrd was chosen to represent the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Eastern Oklahoma District on the Tribal Nations Leadership Council.

In that position Byrd will act as a liaison with the U.S. Justice Department as it tries to sort out the implications of expanded tribal and federal criminal jurisdiction in the area.

Byrd has a law degree from the University of New Mexico and a master’s of jurisprudence in Indian law from the University of Tulsa College of Law.

Bottom lines: Lankford spent Friday working with volunteers in tornado-ravaged Seminole County. … O’Connor joined other Republican AGs in attacking the Biden administration’s new Disinformation Governance Board as an attack on First Amendment rights, although it isn’t clear what the board does or whether it’s actually infringed on anybody’s rights. … The Oklahoma Democratic Party is advertising for an operations director, a data director, a field director and a development director. … The Oklahoma Veterans Cemetery will be dedicated June 4 in Ardmore.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

Featured video:

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.