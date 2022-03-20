Political notebook: Oklahoma Democrats have their Horns out in U.S. Senate races

Horn-ing in: While Republicans are likely to get most of the attention during this year’s U.S. Senate races, voters may have noticed an unusual coincidence on the Democratic side.

Two women with the same last name are running, one in each of Oklahoma’s two Senate races.

Kendra Horn and Madison Horn are not sisters. They are not cousins, mother and daughter, or aunt and niece.

In short, they are not related.

Kendra Horn, 45, is a former 5th District congresswoman who worked for then-Congressman (now University of Tulsa President) Brad Carson in the early 2000s, ran Democrat Joe Dorman’s 2014 gubernatorial campaign and has been a lobbyist and policy consultant for the aerospace industry. She grew up in Chickasha and has degrees from the University of Tulsa and Southern Methodist University.

Kendra Horn is a candidate for the Senate seat being given up by Republican Jim Inhofe.

Madison Horn, 32, grew up in Stilwell, moved to Georgia not long after finishing high school, and wound up with a Washington, D.C., cybersecurity company. She now lives in Oklahoma City. Although she is not related to Kendra Horn, she said she is a distant cousin of fellow Adair County native U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin — a Republican who could be matched against Kendra Horn in the general election.

Madison Horn is one of at least three Democrats planning to enter the primary for the other U.S. Senate seat, which is being defended by Republican James Lankford.

Aside from being Democrats, the Horns have at least one thing in common — both have worked with nonprofit youth organizations. Kendra Horn has been involved with the Girl Scouts, while Madison Horn worked for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeastern Arkansas right out of high school.

It should be noted that the Horns aren’t the only Democrats running for U.S. Senate.

Jason Bollinger, a young Oklahoma City attorney who claims Kendra Horn as a friend, and Tulsan Jo Glenn, a former teacher and city of Tulsa public prosecutor who has been a leader in Tulsa County Democratic Party politics, are up against Madison Horn in the June 28 Democratic primary for the Lankford seat.

Election lawsuit: Oral arguments in Enid attorney Stephen Jones’ suit to stop the special election for Inhofe’s seat in the Senate will begin at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday before the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

In an unusual move, the arguments will be livestreamed on the court’s website, oscn.net.

Jones is arguing that Inhofe’s successor cannot be chosen until the office is actually vacant, which as things stand now won’t occur until the end of the current Congress early next year.

A decision in Jones’ favor would mean Inhofe would have to retire this year for there to be a special election in 2022. If he remains until early next year, the governor would appoint a temporary replacement to serve until after a special election could be held in 2024.

Under the dome: Expect some long days and maybe nights in the Oklahoma House and Senate this week ahead of Thursday’s floor deadline. Bills not passed by their chamber of origin by then will be considered dead for the remainder of the session.

About 750 bills remain on general order, meaning they’ve been voted out of committee but have not been heard on the floor. About 440 of those are in the House, the remainder in the Senate. It’s not inconceivable that others could magically appear on agendas before the week is out.

State Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, continued preaching caution on spending and tax cuts despite record revenue.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed six bills last week, the first of the 2022 session. All were relatively minor items dealing with taxes and state expenditures.

The state Senate maintained the Legislature’s sudden push for hydrogen power by passing a couple of related incentives, one for hydrogen-powered motor vehicles and another for education costs connected to development of hydrogen power.

The Senate last week passed and sent to the House legislation to repeal a number of court fees and replace the revenue with general fund appropriations.

The Oklahoma Democratic Party blasted away at what it called Republicans’ “anti-expert movement,” which it says is “jeopardizing the public health of all Oklahomans” by turning the Health Department into a political arm of the Governor’s Office.

Trump train: With Oklahoma Republicans crawling over each other to get the blessing of former President Donald Trump in this year’s competitive Republican primaries, Stitt actually received an endorsement.

“Kevin Stitt has done a fantastic job as Governor of Oklahoma,” Trump said in a written statement. “He is a champion for our America First agenda, a fearless defender of the Second Amendment, and a supporter of our great Military and Vets.”

Stitt does have a primary this year but is expected to win without difficulty.

Stitt has not explicitly embraced Trump’s “America First” slogan, which is controversial in some circles because it is borrowed from a group of 1930s isolationists and Nazi sympathizers.

The slogan was previously used by both Republican and Democratic politicians, mostly to signal isolationist and anti-immigration leanings.

Campaigns and elections: The 2nd Congressional District field continued to grow last week with the addition of Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee.

A Cherokee Nation citizen, Teehee grew up in Vian and has spent the last 35 years with the Muskogee Police Department. He said he is particularly concerned about the influx of illegal drugs across the southern U.S. border.

Teehee received national attention last year when he attended the funeral of a 17-year-old Nebraska girl who was killed in a shootout with Muskogee police. He had been invited by the girl’s father.

Teehee is the fifth candidate to enter the June 28 Republican primary for what will be an open seat.

No non-Republican has announced a candidacy.

Tulsa County Democratic Party Chairwoman Amanda Swope announced that she will be a Democratic candidate in state House District 71. The seat is currently held by Democrat Denise Brewer, who is not seeking reelection.

As newly configured, HD 71 runs from the Interstate 244 bridge over the Arkansas River and the south side of the Inner Dispersal Loop to 81st Street on the east side of the river, then east to Lewis Avenue, except for an irregular boundary north of 31st Street.

Lankford’s campaign includes weekly call-in prayer meetings.

Lankford’s primary opponent, Jackson Lahmeyer, is telling supporters he can help bring Trump back before the 2024 election by throwing Biden out of office. This would involve Republicans winning control of the Congress this year, installing Trump as speaker of the House, declaring Biden mentally incompetent and impeaching Vice President Kamala Harris.

Alex Gray, a Republican candidate for the seat being surrendered by Inhofe, was endorsed by former Trump Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller and retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg.

Miller served as defense secretary for the final two months of Trump’s term; Kellogg was national security advisor to Vice President Mike Pence and, briefly, acting national security adviser.

Gray was an aide in the Trump White House and has previously been endorsed by several people with ties to the Trump administration.

Devon Energy founder Larry Nichols and his wife, Polly, one of Oklahoma City’s most powerful power couples, are hosting a March 28 fundraiser for Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor. Also listed as hosts are Jeff and Sally Starling. Jeff Starling is an officer with Lagoon Water Midstream, a company that disposes of oil and gas production wastewater.

Republican Penny James of Durant said she’s a candidate in southeastern Oklahoma’s state House District 21. GOP incumbent Dustin Roberts is term-limited.

Meetings and events: April school board elections will be on the menu for the Tulsa County Democratic Party’s gathering at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Freeway Cafe West, 5849 S. 49th West Ave.

AARP Oklahoma will have a telephone town hall on efforts to expand access to high-speed internet in the state. The town hall begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday. See AARP Oklahoma’s Facebook page for details.

Bottom lines: The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority contracted with NCS Analytics to establish a statewide data platform to monitor and regulate commercial license operations. … Koch Energy’s Enid fertilizer plant was the only Oklahoma facility to earn the Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star certification for 2021.

— Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World

