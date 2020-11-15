Political notebook: O'Donnell slated for No. 2 spot in Oklahoma House

State Rep. Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa, was effectively elected to the No. 2 position in the Oklahoma House of Representatives during a GOP caucus meeting last week.
O’Donnell was chosen the caucus’ candidate for speaker pro tempore, replacing the term-limited Harold Wright of Weatherford.
The Republicans’ super majority makes the election of O’Donnell and Speaker Charles McCall, who was unopposed for reelection to the top spot, by the full House a formality.
Several other changes occurred in the caucus leadership, with Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, replacing Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City, as caucus chair; Rep. Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita, replacing Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, as vice chair; and Rep. Denise Crosswhite-Hader, R-Piedmont, replacing Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, as secretary.
Medical checkup: The state’s medical marijuana program will get a legislative review on Dec. 14 at a time and place to be determined.
Representatives Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, and Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, will lead the meeting, which they say will be open to the public.
“Industry, patients and regulators are bringing many good ideas for updates and adjustments to statute after two years of operating under Oklahoma’s first regulatory framework for medical marijuana,” said Fetgatter, whose district includes the far southeast corner of Tulsa County.
“This hearing will give them and the public a chance to hear those ideas, and us as policymakers a chance to start vetting them,” he said.
More than 300,000 Oklahomans are licensed for medical marijuana prescriptions and the state has more than 10,000 licensed medical marijuana-related businesses.
COVID-19: Legislators need to give the Oklahoma State Department of Health the authority it needs to effectively carry out contact tracing, OSDH Deputy General Counsel Nicole Nash told a House panel.
Nash said the department has no way to force individuals or health care providers to cooperate in tracing the source of communicable diseases such as COVID-19.
Kudos: Tulsa ranked among the top 10 of the Center for Digital Government’s 2020 Digital Cities survey.
The survey “recognizes cities using technology to tackle social challenges, enhance services, (and) strengthen cybersecurity.”
Scholarship: Applications are being accepted through March 1 for the two $1,000 scholarships given annually by the Creek County Democratic Party. The competition is open to graduating seniors living in Creek County who are registered Democrats or are children or guardians of registered Democrats. Email CreekCountyDemocratQScholarship@gmail.com for information.
Grants: Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration broadened eligibility of the state’s digital wallet program by raising the household income limit from 100% of poverty to 185%. The $1,500 grants can be used to buy tutoring services, technology or curriculum content.
Campaigns and elections: State Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, declared his candidacy for the state Senate seat being vacated by Congresswoman-elect Stephanie Bice.
Bottom lines: Education employment has declined 6% in Oklahoma over the past year, according to a report by the Pew Charitable Trusts. ... State boards and commissions must resume meeting in person this week after temporary amendments to the state open meetings law were allowed to expire. ... U.S. Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, said he intends to refile legislation requiring state and local law enforcement agencies to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ... State Rep. Marian Cooksey, a Republican who represented Edmond for 2005-2017, died last week. ... Morningstar upgraded its ranking of Oklahoma’s 529 college savings plan.
