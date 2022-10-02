Political notebook: O'Connor opposes Biden voter registration order

Sign ups: Oklahoma’s John O’Connor joined other Republican attorneys general in protesting President Joe Biden’s executive order directing federal agencies to facilitate voter registration.

“I am a big supporter of increased voter participation in elections, but I am also a big supporter of States’ rights,” O’Connor said in a statement. “I am just as passionate about stopping the growth of the federal government. This executive order directs the use of taxpayer dollars to promote voter registration and participation.”

Most objectionable to Republican group, apparently, is a provision that would allow approved third-party organizations to register voters on federal property.

Oklahoma, it might be noted, has the lowest voter participation rate in the country.

Special: Among appropriations authorized through the $250 million Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity Fund during the Legislature’s special session on Thursday was $20 million for a new control tower at Tulsa International Airport and $20 million for the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.

Campaigns and elections: The Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Gov. Kevin Stitt for reelection.

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan is headlining a fundraiser for 2nd Congressional District Republican nominee Josh Brecheen at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Agora Events Center, 1402 S. Peoria Ave. Jordan is an influential member of the Freedom Caucus, which Brecheen has promised to join if elected.

Democratic state superintendent nominee Jena Nelson will speak at the Tulsa Press Club, 415 S. Boston Ave., at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10. The event is open to the public.

Former Republican Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives Kris Steele endorsed Democrat Kendra Horn in her U.S. Senate race against Republican Congressman Markwayne Mullin and two others.

Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Madison Horn said President Donald Trump’s endorsement of her opponent, Republican incumbent James Lankford, “is something Lankford has been working towards for the past 18 months, ever since he fell out of Trump’s good graces. Lankford’s loyalties no longer lie with Americans or Oklahomans.”

Labor report: Oklahoma’s and Tulsa’s unemployment rates rose slightly in August, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics household survey.

The state’s unemployment rate stood at 3.4%, up 0.2 percentage points from July as the number of unemployed rose by about 1,700 and the total workforce declined by a little over 6,000.

Tulsa’s unemployment rate was also 3.4%, up 0.1 percentage point from July, with an employment decline of about 800.

Meetings and events: Heart of the Party, the Tulsa Chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women, will feature Carly Hotvedt at 6 p.m. Monday at Baxter’s Interurban Grill, 717 S. Houston Ave.

Hotvedt is associate director of the Indigenous Food and Agriculture Initiative, which promotes tribal dignity through food and agriculture, and will speak on Native American enfranchisement and tribal voting systems.

Bottom line: Former state Sen. Kay Dudley, R-Oklahoma City, died at 87.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

