Political notebook: Norman lawmaker wants tougher rioting laws to stifle property damage

Oklahoma has not had much rioting or looting this year but state Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, says stricter laws are needed to deter the “deliberate and wanton destruction of property and other people’s livelihoods.”

Standridge, who is facing a re-election challenge from former Norman City Councilor Alex Scott, said he supports First Amendment rights but wants to crack down hard on property crimes.

“Whether it is 50 cents or $5,000, the person responsible for breaking windows, destroying cars or setting entire businesses on fire needs to be held responsible for every single penny of that destruction,” Standridge said. “I think by doing that, we can not only do more to hold rioters accountable, but I also think it will discourage people from this indiscriminate destruction of property.”

State statute makes rioting punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and those found guilty of destroying or defacing private property are liable for triple damages.

