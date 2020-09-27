Political notebook: Norman lawmaker wants tougher rioting laws to stifle property damage

Oklahoma has not had much rioting or looting this year but state Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, says stricter laws are needed to deter the “deliberate and wanton destruction of property and other people’s livelihoods.”
Standridge, who is facing a re-election challenge from former Norman City Councilor Alex Scott, said he supports First Amendment rights but wants to crack down hard on property crimes.
“Whether it is 50 cents or $5,000, the person responsible for breaking windows, destroying cars or setting entire businesses on fire needs to be held responsible for every single penny of that destruction,” Standridge said. “I think by doing that, we can not only do more to hold rioters accountable, but I also think it will discourage people from this indiscriminate destruction of property.”
State statute makes rioting punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and those found guilty of destroying or defacing private property are liable for triple damages.
Open and shut: Members of the Oklahoma State Senate last week looked at making permanent some temporary changes to the state’s open meeting law.
The changes were made to allow boards and commissions to meet virtually during the COVID-19 epidemic. The move has proved popular although some have complained that certain officials have used it to limit access.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Edmond, promised to address those issues.
“Any changes we make to the Open Meeting Act will be to increase transparency and access by the public. We must make sure that changes aren’t made that allow public bodies to avoid scrutiny,” he said.
Campaigns and elections: First Congressional District Democrat Kojo Asamoa-Caesar said Republican incumbent Kevin Hern is not sincere in his concern for small business.
“If we are to prepare for the future of commerce, as Rep. Hern claims to be doing, he should answer questions such as how businesses can make the transition to new energy so our workers and their families are not set up for failure in a rapidly changing energy market,” Asamoa-Caesar said in a written statement.
Oct. 9 is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.
Color of Change, which describes itself as the nation’s largest racial justice organization, endorsed Asamoa-Caesar.
Bottom lines: State Sen. Paul Rossino, R-Oklahoma City, says he plans legislation that would make it illegal to post personal information about law officers, such as home addresses, with the intention of it being used to harass, intimidate or injure.
