Marshall law: Among bills neither signed nor vetoed by Gov. Kevin Stitt last week was one that might be described as unexpected.

Senate Bill 682, by Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, would allow Marshallese residents of Oklahoma to obtain non-domiciled commercial driver's licenses or commercial learner's permits.

The Marshall Islands — now the Republic of the Marshall Islands — are five main islands and 29 atolls with a total population of around 45,000 in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. After World War II, the islands were used for several atomic bomb tests, and since 1986 its residents have been allowed to live and work in the United States.

According to news reports, the Enid area has about 2,000 residents of Marshallese origin.

PSO pinwheels: Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said his office has reached an agreement with PSO and consumer groups that, if approved by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, clears the way for the utility to build three wind farms and three solar farms over the next few years.

Under the terms of the agreement, customer bills would initially rise slightly and then fall as the additional capacity begins coming online in 2026.

The combined cost of the projects is $2.5 billion.

Youth programs: Lilyfield Tulsa, Union Public Schools and Youth Services of Tulsa were among 13 organizations statewide receiving grants totaling $38 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds through Oklahoma Department of Human Services contracts.

The organizations provide youth support services and programs.

Campaigns and elections: After a brief exploratory period, Republican Shelley Gwartney announced that she's all in for a run at the state Senate District 33 seat opening up next year.

New officers: The Tulsa County Democratic Party elected Bruce Niemi its new chairman, Cing Naum vice-chairman, Aron York secretary, and Judy Eason McIntyre and Adam Martin central committee affirmative action members at the April 22 county convention.

Meetings and events: Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews and Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women President Bettye Rector will speak to Heart of the Party, the Tulsa Chapter of the OFDW, at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Baxter’s Interurban Grill, 717 S. Houston Ave.

• AARP Oklahoma will discuss its advocacy efforts in the state at 10 a.m. Tuesday on its Facebook page, Facebook.com/AARPOK. Topics will include a proposed tax credit for family caregivers and a proposed PSO rate hike.

• Former state Sen. Mike Mazzei will be the featured speaker at the Republican Men's Club of Tulsa County at 11:30 a.m. May 10 at Oklahoma Joe's, 6175 E. 61st St.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World