Political Notebook: New GOP candidate Kintsel unloads on Stitt

Campaigns and elections: Joel Kintsel didn’t hold back when he announced late last week that he will challenge Gov. Kevin Stitt in the June 28 Republican primary.

Kintsel, executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, accused Stitt of everything from bad manners to exploiting his position for the benefit of himself and his “buddies.”

Kintsel told one Tulsa World reporter he believes the Stitt administration may be the most corrupt since David Hall’s. Hall served 19 months on federal racketeering and extortion charges after leaving office in 1975.

Separately, Kintsel raised the issue of an ongoing effort to consolidate state law enforcement agencies.

“The result would be every (state) law enforcement officer answering to one person — Kevin Stitt,” said Kintsel. “Why would Stitt be interested in controlling all of Oklahoma’s law enforcement officers? Maybe it has something to do with his buddies on boards making backroom deals who are not the targets of multiple investigations.”

“Multiple investigations” is a stretch. Questions have been asked about several arrangements, including the state’s handling of COVID relief funds and an expensive rebuild of state park restaurants, but to date it seems to be mostly talk.

Kintsel is no political outsider. He spent 14 years seated next to Republican speakers of the House as the House parliamentarian. He’s a lieutenant colonel in the Oklahoma National Guard.

Which may explain some of his anger.

Kintsel and other Guard members thought Stitt’s treatment of former Adj. Gen. Michael Thompson was beyond shabby. Thompson, who spent more than 35 years in the Guard and served in combat with Kintsel, was forced out after telling Stitt the state could not override a Defense Department COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Thompson said he was told by telephone that he was being replaced, but he learned his replacement’s name on social media.

“Who in the world would treat an honorable man like that?” Kintsel said.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is appearing at fundraising events for U.S. Sen. James Lankford in Oklahoma City and Jenks and at a rally in the Mabee Center on Wednesday.

Lankford, who is under attack from some on the right, faces a June 28 primary challenge from Jackson Lahmeyer.

Lankford and Cruz have a donor lunch at the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, 415 N.E. 13th St., Oklahoma City, at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, and a 7 p.m. donor dinner at Waterfront Grill, 120 Aquarium Drive, Jenks.

In between, the pair will attend a 5:30 p.m. rally at the Mabee Center. Those planning to attend the rally are asked to RSVP through Eventbrite.

Lahmeyer, meanwhile, is bringing back retired Gen. Michael Flynn for a 6 p.m. April 23 event at an undisclosed location in Muskogee. Tickets and information through tickettailor.com.

Flynn was briefly President Donald Trump’s national security adviser before pleading guilty to lying to the FBI. Trump later pardoned him.

Lahmeyer will also hold a town hall meeting 6 p.m. Thursday hosted by Real America’s Voice News. See tickettailor.com for reservations.

Todd Gollihare, a Kellyville attorney and former chief federal probation officer for the Northern District of Oklahoma, said he will be a Republican candidate in state Senate District 12.

As redrawn last year, SD 12 includes Sapulpa, Bristow, Drumright and west Tulsa County.

Republican incumbent James Leeright is not seeking reelection.

Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews took a poke at Republican Second District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin after Mullin claimed the Biden administration tried to have him killed while he tried to extract people from Afghanistan last summer.

“It was a reckless and dangerous exploit that took away resources to rescue Americans,” Andrews said. “Now he’s accusing the president of ‘trying to kill him’ for his empty-headed actions, something he did all on his own with two warnings to not enter.”

Lankford had scarcely cast his vote against confirming U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson before his campaign sent out a fundraising appeal headlined “I voted NO on Biden’s Supreme Court nomination.”

Republican Luke Holland, a candidate for Oklahoma’s other Senate seat, called Jackson’s confirmation “yet another erosion of the Christian values on which America was founded.”

He was apparently referring to Republican claims that Jackson has a record of leniency toward pedophiles — a claim legal authorities say is not accurate.

Amanda Swope resigned as Tulsa County Democratic Party chairwoman and was replaced by vice chair John Swoboda. Swope is a candidate in state House District 71.

Three-term state Rep. Merleyn Bell, D-Norman, said she will not seek re-election.

Rancher and construction company owner Jeff McComas of Agra is a Republican candidate in SD 28, which includes Seminole and Lincoln counties and northeastern Pottawattomie County.

Why bother: Oklahoma ranks third from bottom, ahead of only Tennessee and Hawaii, on a scale that attempts to measure individual voters’ impacts on congressional elections.

The study, using 2020 election results, was compiled by FairVote, which promotes ranked choice voting and proportional representation. The rankings consider margin of victory, amount of landslide victories, voter turnout, voter consensus for winning candidates and partisan skew.

Minnesota ranked first on the scale and Wisconsin second.

Oklahoma ranked particularly low for voter participation and partisan skew, which is the difference between partisan vote participation and partisan representation.

In Oklahoma’s case, that translates into Republicans getting roughly two-thirds of the congressional general election vote statewide, but 100% of the representation.

FairVote contends such a system suppresses turnout because it creates noncompetitive elections and gives political majorities disproportional power.

Meetings and events: The ODP is honoring long-time party workhorses and former national committeemen George Krumme and Jim Frasier at 6:30 p.m. April 23 at the Summit Club. See okdemocrats.org for reservations.

Bottom lines: Andrews was among those attending a White House event celebrating the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. ... Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted disapproval of the abortion ban sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk last week. … Tulsa’s Young Professionals, an affiliate of the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce, lobbied at the Capitol last week. … The number of reporters covering the Oklahoma Capitol at least part time grew from 21 to 32 over the past eight years, according to Pew Research.

