Political notebook: New AG O'Connor says Roe v. Wade "antithetical" to nation's principles

Roe v. Wade: Less than a week into the job, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor joined 23 other Republican AGs supporting a Mississippi lawsuit before the U.S. Supreme Court that could effectively overturn the 1973 ruling on abortion rights.
While a candidate for a federal judgeship, O’Connor told a Senate committee he considered Roe v. Wade settled law, but last week he called it “antithetical to our country’s foundation as a free and moral people.”
“Moreover,” O’Connor said, “(Roe v. Wade) degraded the character of our nation as one that values compassion and condemns violence.”
First District Congressman Kevin Hern also filed an amicus brief in the case.
ALEC: The Center for Media and Democracy, a liberal advocacy organization, said it has filed a complaint with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission over what it says is an illegal campaign contribution to Republican lawmakers by the American Legislative Exchange Council, which influences and even writes a good deal of the legislation brought forward in Oklahoma and other conservative states.
The CMD says voter management software made available by ALEC to Republican lawmakers and candidates amounts to an illegal in-kind contribution and violates ALEC’s 501©(3) status.
The CMD said it has filed complaints with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission and similar oversight agencies in 14 other states, and with the Internal Revenue Service.
Working: The Tulsa Metropolitan Statistical Area’s labor force grew by about 6,100 in June, to 488,840 — almost 9,000 more than in pre-pandemic June 2019 — according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released last week.
The labor force includes all of those employed and all those looking for work, who are counted as unemployed.
The number of unemployed also increased, by about 1,000, to 19,012, but that figure was less than half that for the same month a year ago.
Unemployment was 3.9%, up from 3.5% in May but still much lower than the same month a year ago.
A separate survey put the number of employed in the Tulsa MSA at 440,800, an increase of about 1,500 from May and 11,200 from a year ago.
However, employment is about 14,000 less for the Tulsa MSA than in June 2019 and about 16,000 less than in June 2018.
Statewide, about 60,000 fewer people are employed than were two years ago.
Bottom lines: Gov. Kevin Stitt reaffirmed the Oklahoma National Guard’s partnership with the Azerbaijan Army during a visit to that country. ... Terri White, former executive director of the Oklahoma State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and now director of the Mental Health Association Oklahoma, and former state Chancellor of Higher Education and Speaker of the House Glen Johnson are recipients of this year’s Key Contributor Award from the Oklahoma Academy for State Goals. ... Third District Congressman Frank Lucas announced a $1.7 million agriculture research grant for Langston University. ... State Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, was appointed to the State Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision.