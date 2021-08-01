Political notebook: New AG O'Connor says Roe v. Wade "antithetical" to nation's principles

The CMD said it has filed complaints with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission and similar oversight agencies in 14 other states, and with the Internal Revenue Service.

Working: The Tulsa Metropolitan Statistical Area’s labor force grew by about 6,100 in June, to 488,840 — almost 9,000 more than in pre-pandemic June 2019 — according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released last week.

The labor force includes all of those employed and all those looking for work, who are counted as unemployed.

The number of unemployed also increased, by about 1,000, to 19,012, but that figure was less than half that for the same month a year ago.

Unemployment was 3.9%, up from 3.5% in May but still much lower than the same month a year ago.

A separate survey put the number of employed in the Tulsa MSA at 440,800, an increase of about 1,500 from May and 11,200 from a year ago.

However, employment is about 14,000 less for the Tulsa MSA than in June 2019 and about 16,000 less than in June 2018.

Statewide, about 60,000 fewer people are employed than were two years ago.