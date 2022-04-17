Political notebook: Mullin starts Senate campaign with $1 million from his own pocket

Campaign cash: Not only was Friday the last day of filing for the state’s federal office-seekers, it was the deadline for first-quarter Federal Election Commission campaign finance reports.

Many of those filing for U.S. Senate or House of Representatives last week have not yet created FEC accounts, and some of those who have didn’t have much to report. But there were some items worth noting.

The big number on 2nd District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin’s report is $1 million. That’s how much of his own money Mullin staked his Senate campaign to.

Mullin is one of the Oklahoma delegation’s wealthier members and acknowledged last week his family is in the process of selling some of the plumbing businesses that made him that way.

The presumed morning line favorite from a field of 16, Mullin reported contributions of almost $375,000 between the launch of the Senate campaign in late February and March 30, the end of the filing period. He also carried over nearly $945,000 from his House campaign fund.

Mullin also spent a lot of money last month — more than $365,000.

Another Republican in the race, Luke Holland, issued a press release saying he’s raised $900,000 but his report was not available online late Friday.

Kendra Horn, the only Democratic candidate for Inhofe’s Senate seat, reported net contributions in excess of $330,000 between March 15, when she entered the race, and March 30, the end of the filing period. Horn also carried forward $57,000 from her unsuccessful 2020 5th Congressional District re-election campaign.

According to the FEC filing, all but $3,500 of the new contributions came from individuals.

Horn reported expenditures of less than $25,000, but without a primary she does not have to ramp up as quickly as the Republicans.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford, who has 10 challengers after his job, reporting net receipts in excess of $807,000 and more than $2.8 million in cash at the end of March. Lankford’s chief Republican challenger, Jackson Lahmeyer, raised about $190,000 during the quarter and had $72,500 in cash.

The rest of the candidates are in the low five figures, at best.

Wade Burleson, the Enid pastor challenging 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas, reported contributions of almost $165,000. That’s not bad, but Lucas raised $611,000 and has $805,000 in cash.

First District Congressman Kevin Hern’s campaign has about $600,000 in the bank, no primary and two general election opponents yet to demonstrate much of a threat.

Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole’s campaign, facing token opposition, has $1.5 million in the bank.

Scott free: Until filing for U.S. Senate last week, Scott Pruitt had kept a low profile since a fairly ignominious retreat from public life four years ago, but he and his wife have continued to live in the same house near Utica Square that they bought about a decade ago.

Asked what he’s been doing since leaving the directorship of the Environmental Protection Agency in 2018, Pruitt said Friday he’s mostly been lining up sales of American liquefied natural gas to central and eastern Europe.

Nothing if not persuasive, Pruitt spent the better part of a 15-minute confab with reporters on Friday hawking oil and gas and his record at the EPA. “The Senate,” he said, “needs statesmen not governed by populism.”

Any hangover from the contretemps that turned even some Republican members of Congress against him, Pruitt seemed to think, would be overcome by name recognition and his record in the state Senate and as state attorney general.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

