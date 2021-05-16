Political notebook: Move to end waiting list for persons needing disability services creates alarm among advocates

Session notes: In announcing last week’s budget agreement, Republican leadership said that within a few years it plans to eliminate the state’s notorious waiting list for services for the disabled — then had to assure skeptics that it wouldn’t be eliminated by making fewer people eligible for it.
At issue is House Bill 2899, which would bar new residents of the state from certain Medicaid services for five years. The bill would allow the director of the Department of Human Services to make exceptions for families relocating because of work, military service or other extenuating circumstances.
Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa, said the intention is to discourage “a large influx” of people with disabilities into the state once services become more readily available.
“When I saw ‘eliminate the waiting list,’ I mean provide services to everyone on it,” said Lawson.
Lawson said DHS is currently processing applications for services from 2008, meaning the wait for those individuals has been 13 years. He said DHS will soon commission a study to determine exactly how many people on the waiting list still need services and how much those services would cost.
HB 2899’s residency requirement would apply to home and community based services. It would not apply to institutional services.
A last legislative attempt to stop Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Medicaid privatization plan is likely dead.
Senate Bill 131, which had already passed the House, didn’t get a Senate vote last week. Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, did not completely close the door on the matter, but even if the Senate were to pass SB 131 during the few remaining days of the session, Stitt could effectively veto it by simply not signing it.
The John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation was among those lodging formal protests against House Bill 1775, which addresses the teaching of race, racism and diversity.
“HB 1775 is a harkening back to the days of Oklahoma’s segregation statutes … (and) reminds us of a dark past,” it said in an open letter. “Teaching the truth about history is the responsibility of a courageous educational system, and Oklahoma must rise to the occasion and engage in critical conversations around the history of racism in this country.”
The state Senate declared May Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month.
Cash flow: Perhaps contributing to the Legislature’s willingness to trim income tax rates as part of last week’s budget agreement was Tuesday’s generally favorable report on receipts to state government’s chief operating account, the General Revenue Fund.
GRF receipts for April actually missed projections by 9%, but officials attributed that to a two-month postponement of the income tax deadline. All other categories were sharply higher than expected — although that, too, was likely influenced by federal COVID relief payments.
Total general revenue collections through the first 10 months of the current fiscal year are $5.5 billion, almost 6% above the same period a year ago.
Bottom lines: Oklahoma’s nursing homes and facilities for people with disabilities are receiving more than $68 million in COVID-19 relief funds. … The state launched a new website highlighting science and innovation. … State Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami, is one of 24 legislators nationally tapped for GOPAC leadership program. GOPAC is a Republican training organization whose past chairmen have included former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating and former Congressman J.C. Watts.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World