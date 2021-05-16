Political notebook: Move to end waiting list for persons needing disability services creates alarm among advocates

Session notes: In announcing last week’s budget agreement, Republican leadership said that within a few years it plans to eliminate the state’s notorious waiting list for services for the disabled — then had to assure skeptics that it wouldn’t be eliminated by making fewer people eligible for it.

At issue is House Bill 2899, which would bar new residents of the state from certain Medicaid services for five years. The bill would allow the director of the Department of Human Services to make exceptions for families relocating because of work, military service or other extenuating circumstances.

Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa, said the intention is to discourage “a large influx” of people with disabilities into the state once services become more readily available.

“When I saw ‘eliminate the waiting list,’ I mean provide services to everyone on it,” said Lawson.

Lawson said DHS is currently processing applications for services from 2008, meaning the wait for those individuals has been 13 years. He said DHS will soon commission a study to determine exactly how many people on the waiting list still need services and how much those services would cost.