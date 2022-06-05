Political notebook: Markwayne Mullin says Second Amendment "purity" takes priority in gun violence discussions

Guns: Interviewed by ABC News in the wake of last week’s shootings in south Tulsa, 2nd District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin said any discussion of firearms must consider the “purity” of the Second Amendment.

“If we’re really gonna be talking about us upholding the Constitution — which every one of us, every member of Congress, swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States — you’ve got to think about the 2nd Amendment and its purity.”

Alone among the rights enumerated in the Constitution, Mullin said, the right to bear arms is absolute because of the phrase “shall not be abridged.” The other nine amendments in the Bill of Rights include phrasing such as “Congress shall make no law,” “No soldier shall,” “No person shall” and “The right of the people … shall not be violated.”

There is considerable disagreement among constitutional scholars about the intended meaning of the 2nd Amendment, with some contending it has little meaning today because it was written when state and local militias made up almost all of the nation’s military strength.

Others, including the U.S. Supreme Court, disagree.

All of that said, Mullin acknowledged some limitations do exist. He did not seem to object to the example of a minimum age for gun ownership, but he said mental illness is too hard to define to make it a condition for denying possession of a firearm.

“That’s something I’m not willing to trust the courts with,” Mullin said.

Instead, he said, the federal government should come up with the money to make schools “hard targets,” and suggested using COVID relief funds earmarked for education.

Kendra Horn, the Democratic nominee for the same Senate seat Mullin is seeking, told CBS: “We just can’t continue to go down this path. We have to do better. We have to push back at the extremism that is fraying the fabric of our democracy to the point that leaders are ignoring the complex issues, using talking points to attack each other and not solve these very real issues.

“We can take steps to protect our communities without limiting the rights of responsible gun owners,” added Horn, who voted for background checks during her one term in Congress. “Pointing fingers and demanding all-or-nothing solutions leaves us stuck.”

Campaigns and elections: The Oklahoma Farm Bureau’s political action committee endorsed 13 candidates, all Republicans, ahead of the June 28 party primaries.

The 13 include all five incumbent members of the congressional delegation seeking re-election, Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General John O’Connor and Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd.

Financial contributions were made to 26 other candidates, also all Republican.

It should be noted that there are very few Democratic primaries this year.

Former 1st District Congressman Jim Bridenstine endorsed former state Sen. Josh Brecheen in the 14-way 2nd Congressional District Republican primary.

In that same crowded race, Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee put up television ads for the first time.

Luke Holland continued trying to carve out a Christian-themed niche in the field of 14 Republicans vying to succeed U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe with a TV ad presented as a “Prayer for America.”

National Right to Life endorsed O’Connor.

Wade Burleson, who is challenging 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas in the Republican primary, said he will support congressional term limits if elected.

The International Franchise Association, which represents 775,000 franchisees nationwide, endorsed U.S. Sen. James Lankford for re-election.

Another of the 14 Republicans campaigning for Inhofe’s seat, Dr. Randy Grellner, filed suit in an effort to force his way into a debate sponsored by Griffin Communications. He also complained that Griffin, which owns KOTV Channel 6 in Tulsa and KWTV Channel 9 in Oklahoma City, has refused his advertising.

A Cushing physician, Grellner has advocated COVID-19 treatments such as ivermectin that are not approved by the FDA or the medical profession at large.

Meetings and events: Diversity, Participation and Action will be the subject of a roundtable discussion at Heart of the Party, the Tulsa County Chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women, meeting at 5 p.m. Monday at Oklahoma Joe’s, 6175 E. 61st St. Panelists will include state Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa; City Councilor Vanessa Hall Harper; Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews; former Tulsa County Democratic Party Chairwoman Amanda Swope and Union School Board member Joey Reyes.

At least 12 Republican candidates for U.S. Senate are expected for the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County meeting at 11:30 a.m. June 14 at Tulsa Country Club, 701 N. Union Ave. RSVP to rwctulsa@gmail.com.

The Tulsa County Democratic Party’s monthly gathering will be at 7 p.m. June 20 at Baxter’s Interurban, 717 S. Houston Ave.

Bottom lines: Newly minted Jenks High School alums and soon-to-be Oklahoma State University freshmen Addy Mae Lovett and Paige Robertson are winners of the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County’s annual scholarship. … Communications Chief Charlie Hannema, a former Tulsa sportscaster, has left the Stitt administration. … The Biden administration announced $82.3 million for water projects in the Indian Health Services’ Oklahoma City region, with almost all of the money remaining in Oklahoma.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

