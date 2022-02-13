Political notebook: Legislature's committee agendas chock full to start the week

“The nursing shortage has significantly increased since 2020, and many hospitals have little choice but to contract with nurse staffing agencies to fill their available positions,” Roe said. “Last month’s letter … asks for an investigation into these agencies to determine if any are padding their own bottom line … rather than passing the bulk of the hospitals’ payments along to the nurses.”

Campaigns and elections: State Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate April Grace challenged the accuracy of fellow Republican Ryan Walters’ fourth-quarter campaign finance report, noting that it did not include any expenses for his kickoff event at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City — or much of anything else.

According to the online McCarville Report, Grace said Walters needs to explain who paid for the event as well as his campaign signs and website.

“If any of these things were provided by corporations, they are illegal,” said Grace. “If these were paid for by his campaign or allowable in-kind contributions, why are they not on his ethics report?”