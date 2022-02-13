Political notebook: Legislature's committee agendas chock full to start the week

Under the dome: The second week of the 2022 legislative session gets off to a quick start with several measures of note scheduled for their initial committee hearings.
On Monday afternoon, the Senate Public Safety Committee will hear three medical marijuana bills that increase penalties for law violations and take other steps related to enforcement. At the same time, the Senate Health and Human Services Committee will take up President Pro Tem Greg Treat’s bill to separate the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority into a stand-alone agency.
On Tuesday, Treat’s bill to repeal the state sales tax on groceries will be heard in the Senate Finance Committee.
In the House of Representatives, items on Monday’s committee agendas include:
House Bill 3734, by Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, which would add a step in the medical marijuana business licensing process;
HB 2990, by Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, a measure sought by Tulsa County that would give it and other large counties greater ability to govern themselves;
HB 4099, by Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, a $46 million Oklahoma Historical Society bond issue that would specifically exclude the OKPOP Museum in Tulsa; and
HB 4196, by Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, which would authorize what amounts to bonuses to public college and universities based on the number of students enrolled in nursing, engineering and teacher education programs.
On Tuesday, Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, will present several bills related to charter school oversight in the House Common Education Committee.
Nurses pay: State Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, the Legislature’s only nurse practitioner, dispelled rumors that the federal government is considering caps on nurses’ pay.
“Nobody is proposing a limit on the salaries of nurses,” Roe said in a Friday press release.
She said the rumors appear to have originated with a letter signed by more than 200 members of Congress, including three from Oklahoma, asking the Biden administration to investigate reports of profiteering by medical staffing agencies.
“The nursing shortage has significantly increased since 2020, and many hospitals have little choice but to contract with nurse staffing agencies to fill their available positions,” Roe said. “Last month’s letter … asks for an investigation into these agencies to determine if any are padding their own bottom line … rather than passing the bulk of the hospitals’ payments along to the nurses.”
Campaigns and elections: State Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate April Grace challenged the accuracy of fellow Republican Ryan Walters’ fourth-quarter campaign finance report, noting that it did not include any expenses for his kickoff event at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City — or much of anything else.
According to the online McCarville Report, Grace said Walters needs to explain who paid for the event as well as his campaign signs and website.
“If any of these things were provided by corporations, they are illegal,” said Grace. “If these were paid for by his campaign or allowable in-kind contributions, why are they not on his ethics report?”
Grace implied that the reports raise questions about Walters’ ability to manage the state’s common education system.
“The largest appropriation the State of Oklahoma makes every year is to common education,” she said. “The state superintendent of public instruction manages billions of dollars in taxpayer money.”
Walters is the current state education secretary and Gov. Kevin Stitt’s handpicked choice for state superintendent. Grace is superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools.
John Cox is the third candidate for the June primary.
Meetings and events: Creek County Democrats hold their first meeting of the year at 6 p.m. Thursday at La Margarita restaurant, 1215 New Sapulpa Road, Sapulpa. The meeting will focus on planning activities for the coming year. ...The Oklahoma Democratic Party plans a statewide phone bank blitz Feb. 22 on behalf of selected school board candidates.
Bottom lines: Elevating Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, to speaker pro tem resulted in the promotion of Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, to Hilbert’s former position as vice-chairman of Appropriations and Budget. … Allison Littrell was named 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas’ director of constituent services.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World