Political notebook:: Legislature mulls override attempt

No decision: Legislators have not decided whether to return this week for override votes on three American Rescue Plan Act bills vetoed by Gov. Kevin Stitt last week, State Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat said Friday.

“There is a productive dialogue ongoing with caucus members regarding the vetoes,” Treat said in a statement issued through a spokesman. “Once we come to a resolution as to whether or not we want to come back to special session, or handle the legislation in regular session, we will make it public.”

The three bills appropriated a little over $24 million in ARPA money to the Oklahoma Arts Council, OETA and emergency management.

ACA rates: All seven providers offering health insurance through Oklahoma’s Affordable Care Act marketplace will return in 2023 but at a higher cost, Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready reported.

Mulready said to expect premiums to rise 8% to 10%, depending on coverage. He also noted that federal premium subsidies remain in effect for those who qualify.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Medica Insurance Co. will offer policies statewide, while the other five — Oscar Health, United HealthCare, CommunityCare Oklahoma, Ambetter of Oklahoma and Friday Health Plans — will do business in parts of the state.

Anthony again: Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony blasted OG&E after the electric utility said it needs to charge customers an additional $504 million — about $20 a month for two years — to cover rising fuel costs.

Anthony also accused OG&E of trying to unduly influence the hiring of a Corporation Commission financial advisor and said the utility’s request for a confidentiality agreement concerning fuel supplier contracts is “inappropriate.”

Although all three corporation commissioners agreed on requiring a more thorough investigation and public hearing on OG&E’s latest request, Anthony has been a frequent critic of his fellow Republican colleagues, Dana Murphy and Todd Hiett, especially in regard to the “securitization” agreement that allowed the state’s investor-owned utilities to pay off billions in fuel bills from the 2021 freeze with state-issued, investor-backed bonds.

Glossip: Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said in a lengthy statement that he will not intervene in the case of death-row inmate Richard Glossip and sees no reason to revisit the case.

Several legislators, including state Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, say Glossip was wrongfully convicted.

“Representative Kevin McDugle’s letter raises many of the same issues that Glossip has been presenting to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals since his conviction in 2004,” O’Connor said in his statement.

“He currently has two cases pending before the Court. The State’s responses to these two cases address these issues and are based upon the record and evidence. The State’s responses summarize the evidence, which demonstrates that Glossip enlisted (Justin) Sneed to kill Mr. (Barry) Van Treese.”

Sneed admitted to the 1997 murder of Van Treese, an Oklahoma City motel owner, but said Glossip, the motel’s manager, put him up to it.

Glossip has maintained his innocence through two trials, with the result that while Sneed, the actual killer, received life without parole, Glossip is sentenced to death.

His execution is scheduled for December.

Campaigns and elections: Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Kendra Horn released an “all in” energy platform that includes continued use of fossil fuels, along with renewables and other sources.

“Climate change and ensuring abundant and affordable domestic sources of energy are two of our greatest national security concerns,” she said in a press release. “In fact, our dependence on rare earth materials from China and other adversaries is a threat to national security and is vulnerable to supply chain disruptions.

“I worked with some of Oklahoma’s foremost energy industry experts to develop this plan. Now is the time to bring everyone to the table, build consensus, and get the job done,” she said.

Meetings and events: Republican general election candidates for a variety of offices will be featured at the Tulsa County Republican Men’s Club luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Oklahoma Joe’s, 6175 E. 61st St.

Bottom lines: The Oklahoma Conservation Commission began the distribution of $3 million in matching grant funds for drought-relief projects such as water well drilling, pumping facilities, pipelines, pond clean-out and conservation-minded farming practices. … Gov. Kevin Stitt raised the issue of illegal immigration on the first anniversary of his trip to the Texas-Mexico border.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

