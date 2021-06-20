Political notebook: Legislators want a hand in distribution of federal relief funds

ARPA oversight: Oklahoma Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, and Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, appointed a 24-member joint committee last week to oversee the $1.9 billion in federal funds the state is expected to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA.

Lawmakers were miffed last year by Gov. Kevin Stitt’s nearly complete control of CARES Act funds, and passed legislation assuring they will have a say in how this latest round of COVID-19 relief is spent.

Treat and McCall both issued statements emphasizing “collaboration” with the administration, and Stitt said he is all right with that.

“I look forward to working with the legislative committee to invest in making Oklahoma a Top Ten state,” Stitt said in his own written statement. “These funds are an opportunity for us to improve our infrastructure, make sure Oklahoma’s workforce can better compete in the global economy and help improve the health and lives of Oklahomans.”

Treat and McCall said the committee will work with the administration to prioritize possible uses for the money. The $1.9 billion does not include funds going directly to nine Oklahoma towns and cities, including Tulsa and Broken Arrow.