Political notebook: Legislators want a hand in distribution of federal relief funds

ARPA oversight: Oklahoma Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, and Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, appointed a 24-member joint committee last week to oversee the $1.9 billion in federal funds the state is expected to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA.
Lawmakers were miffed last year by Gov. Kevin Stitt’s nearly complete control of CARES Act funds, and passed legislation assuring they will have a say in how this latest round of COVID-19 relief is spent.
Treat and McCall both issued statements emphasizing “collaboration” with the administration, and Stitt said he is all right with that.
“I look forward to working with the legislative committee to invest in making Oklahoma a Top Ten state,” Stitt said in his own written statement. “These funds are an opportunity for us to improve our infrastructure, make sure Oklahoma’s workforce can better compete in the global economy and help improve the health and lives of Oklahomans.”
Treat and McCall said the committee will work with the administration to prioritize possible uses for the money. The $1.9 billion does not include funds going directly to nine Oklahoma towns and cities, including Tulsa and Broken Arrow.
Tulsa-area senators on the committee include Republicans Kim David of Porter and John Haste of Broken Arrow.
Representatives include Democrat Meloyde Blancett and Republican Jeff Boatman of Tulsa and Republicans Kevin McDugle of Broken Arrow and Scott Fetgatter of Okmulgee.
ODP elections: Alicia Andrews of Tulsa was reelected Oklahoma Democratic Party chairwoman at the state convention last weekend, and former state Rep. Eric Proctor of Tulsa was chosen vice chairman.
Rachael Hunsucker of Coweta was re-elected treasurer, Nana Dankwa of Oklahoma City was elected secretary and Jekia Harrison of Oklahoma City and Ali Canada of Tulsa were chosen affirmative action members.
Help wanted: State Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, said the state’s correctional facilities are so short-handed it warrants an emergency declaration.
“Those who have correctional experience understand and recognize a deficiency in correctional officers equates to increased contraband, increased inmate violence and an increase in inmate on staff violence,” Humphrey said. “Tolerating and allowing this alarming negligence is an invitation to produce a catastrophic disaster.
“We believe the Oklahoma Department of Corrections has an extremely dangerous, unsafe and hazardous work environment, and the officers are the most at risk,” Humphrey said.
That’s all, folks: Stitt disposed of the last two bills of the 2021 legislative session last week by doing nothing.
House Bill 1010 and Senate Bill 236 were thus effectively vetoed under the terms of the state constitution. Stitt did send messages to the House and Senate informing them he had exercised what are known as pocket vetoes, but gave no reason for doing so.
HB 1010 created an advisory council on traumatic brain injuries. SB 236 provided a sales tax exemption to a Norman charity that distributes clothing to low-income school children.
Meetings and events: Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden and Assistant District Attorney for Rogers, Mayes and Craig counties Brian Surber will speak on Second Amendment rights during two programs sponsored by the Osage County Republican Party.
Those are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Pawhuska Community Center, 520 Lynn Ave., Pawhuska, and 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Harvest Church, 1601 W. Fourth St., Sand Springs.
Campaigns and elections: U.S. Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer not only didn’t distance himself from retired Gen. Michael Flynn after Flynn said there should be a military coup in the U.S., he’s featuring Flynn at a fundraiser in Norman on June 26.
State GOP Chairman John Bennett is listed as a speaker at the event, but it’s not clear if Bennett is endorsing the newcomer Laymeyer against GOP incumbent James Lankford.
Laymeyer has gotten an endorsement from Lin Wood, the attorney promoting largely discredited voting fraud allegations concerning the 2020 elections.
Oklahoma County Clerk David Hooten announced his candidacy for state treasurer in 2022. Current treasurer Randy McDaniel is not seeking re-election.
Fixer Uppers: The Environmental Protection Agency announced several Brownfield grants for cleaning up abandoned sites in the state.
These include $300,000 to the Cheyenne and Arapaho for work at the former Concho boarding school near El Reno and $330,000 to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality for cleanup of unspecified sites.
Separately, Oklahoma State University received an $877,596 EPA Farmer to Farmer grant for a “virtual fencing” project.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
