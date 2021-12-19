Political notebook: Legislators request more than 3,000 new bills and joint resolutions

“The plan is for other all-Black communities to showcase their own histories and contributions," Matthews said.

Campaigns and events: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer's Facebook page posted a photo of him with former President Donald Trump. The accompanying post says Trump is "watching Oklahoma very closely and I now need to prove to the President that I can beat RINO (incumbent) James Lankford."

Lahmeyer adheres to the unproven claim, widely discredited by experts in the election process, that the 2020 presidential election was in some way "stolen" from Trump.

Lankford has advocated investigating the claims but has been noncommittal about the extent of their validity.

In other news, the Federal Election Commission dismissed the Oklahoma Republican Party's complaint against Abby Broyles and her 2020 U.S. Senate campaign.

The Oklahoma GOP contended Broyles, who is a 2022 candidate in the 5th congressional district, received discounted advertising rates from her former employer, Oklahoma City television station KFOR. The FEC said it found no evidence of that.