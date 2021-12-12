Political notebook: Legislators oppose state park closures

Parks and recreation: Oklahomans, it seems, love parks. They just don't always love paying for them.

The state park system has suffered for decades from inadequate funding and, at times, a prevailing attitude in the Legislature that parks are a waste of money to be sold off if at all possible.

That attitude has changed somewhat, but deferred maintenance after years of budget cuts has left policymakers with some unappetizing choices. Even after imposing admission fees and other revenue-raising measures, the parks still need a lot of money.

In October, the director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation told a Senate panel the state park system will have to be scaled back and golf courses and lodges sold off or closed.

That set off alarm bells, particularly in southeastern Oklahoma, whose lawmakers defend their state parks much like mama bears protect their cubs.

Last week, state Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, filed legislation that would prevent the Tourism Department from dropping a state park designation without the Legislature's approval.