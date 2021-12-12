Political notebook: Legislators oppose state park closures

Parks and recreation: Oklahomans, it seems, love parks. They just don't always love paying for them.
The state park system has suffered for decades from inadequate funding and, at times, a prevailing attitude in the Legislature that parks are a waste of money to be sold off if at all possible.
That attitude has changed somewhat, but deferred maintenance after years of budget cuts has left policymakers with some unappetizing choices. Even after imposing admission fees and other revenue-raising measures, the parks still need a lot of money.
In October, the director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation told a Senate panel the state park system will have to be scaled back and golf courses and lodges sold off or closed.
That set off alarm bells, particularly in southeastern Oklahoma, whose lawmakers defend their state parks much like mama bears protect their cubs.
Last week, state Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, filed legislation that would prevent the Tourism Department from dropping a state park designation without the Legislature's approval.
“These decisions can negatively impact local communities and our state tourism industry for years. I think it’s very appropriate for the Legislature to have the final say," said Burns.
GEER up: Applications are being accepted through Dec. 20 for $17.7 million in grants through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund II, or GEER II.
Write to GEER2@omes.ok.gov for information about the application process.
School finances: State Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, said she'll try to to remove the limits on school districts' carryover cash.
The issue has been a contentious one for decades, with some legislators arguing that most school funds should be spent in the year they're received and others of the persuasion that limiting cash balances penalizes thriftiness.
Current law allows district to carry forward balances equivalent to 17% to 48% of general fund collections, depending on the amount of those collections.
Campaigns and elections: The Oklahoma Project, an independent expenditure organization with Democratic leanings, said it's launching a $500,000 ad campaign against Gov. Kevin Stitt over the next two months. TV ads began airing in Oklahoma City on Thursday.
Stitt is also under attack from other points on the compass, including a group that last week accused him of all sorts of bad things, at least in their estimation, among them welcoming Afghan refugees, selling Oklahoma farms to Chinese marijuana growers and being soft on abortion.
All that said, he remains a heavy favorite to win reelection next year.
• Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer is trying to pressure incumbent James Lankford into a debate, something incumbents rarely do.
Bottom lines: Among those opposed to a special legislative session to consider vaccine mandate bans is the Oklahoma State Chamber, which opposes government mandates but not mandates imposed by business owners. … The Wall Street Journal published another editorial critical of last year's McGirt decision.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World