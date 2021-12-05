Political notebook: Lawmakers question planned closing of Vinita VA

Vinita VA: State and federal lawmakers voiced their dismay last week about the Department of Veterans Affairs’ plans to close its Vinita clinic at the end of 2022.
The VA says the Vinita facility will remain open until new ones in Claremore and Bartlesville are completed.
“I’ve seen firsthand what a burden it was to travel so far for healthcare services,” said state Rep. Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita. “My grandfather was a veteran who had to travel several hours to visit a VA clinic, and he didn’t visit as often as he probably needed to because it was so far away from his family and work responsibilities.”
“For many of the veterans (in the area), the Vinita Veterans Affairs clinic is the closest facility to meet their healthcare needs,” said state Sen. Steve Bashore, R-Miami. “I don’t want to see them have to make a longer drive to receive services.”
U.S. Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford and 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin directed their concerns to VA Secretary Denis McDonough in a Nov. 30 letter.
“Since closing the Vinita VA Clinic and transitioning to Claremore would force changes on veterans who have greatly benefited from this location and measurably increase many veterans’ drive time to receive healthcare, we urge you to fully consider the negative repercussions of this move on Oklahoma’s veterans,” the letter read in part.
According to the Cherokee Phoenix, the VA said the closure is primarily because of a rent increase.
New judge: Susan Nigh, a Rogers County assistant district attorney, will be moving to the bench after Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed her associate district judge.
Filing period: Filing for numerous area municipal and school board positions will be Monday through Wednesday at county election board offices.
Jobs: Oklahoma employment grew by 12,600 in October, to almost 1.67 million, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Tulsa added 2,400 jobs, Oklahoma City 2,200, as workers continued to be in short supply. Oklahoma City’s unemployment rate of 1.9% was the second-lowest among the country’s 51 largest metropolitan areas.
Meetings and events: State Chairwoman Alicia Andrews and County Chairwoman Amanda Swope will speak to the Heart of the Party, the Tulsa Chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Baxter’s Interurban, 717 S. Houston Ave.
California Congressman Adam Schiff makes a book tour stop at 7 p.m. Monday at the University of Tulsa’s Lorton Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $30 through Magic City Books, which is sponsoring the event, and include a copy of Schiff’s book, “Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could.”
A Christmas karaoke fundraising party for Oklahoma Democrats will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Starlite Bar, 1902 E. 11th St. Suggested donation is $25.
Bottom lines: State Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, filed legislation that would require school districts to post on their web sites all their teachers’ professional development material. ... The libertarian Cato Institute ranked Oklahoma the “19th freest” state among the 50. ... State Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, filed legislation that would allow removal of the bodies of vehicular accident victims from the scene prior to a medical examiner’s investigation. ... State Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, and Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds, lent there support to an initiative called Double Up Oklahoma that provides store credit for fresh fruit and vegetables for SNAP recipients using their benefit cards at participating grocers. ... The U.S. Department of Labor fined Seaboard Foods $27,306 for health and safety violations at its Guymon pork processing plant.