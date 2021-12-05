Political notebook: Lawmakers question planned closing of Vinita VA

Vinita VA: State and federal lawmakers voiced their dismay last week about the Department of Veterans Affairs’ plans to close its Vinita clinic at the end of 2022.

The VA says the Vinita facility will remain open until new ones in Claremore and Bartlesville are completed.

“I’ve seen firsthand what a burden it was to travel so far for healthcare services,” said state Rep. Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita. “My grandfather was a veteran who had to travel several hours to visit a VA clinic, and he didn’t visit as often as he probably needed to because it was so far away from his family and work responsibilities.”

“For many of the veterans (in the area), the Vinita Veterans Affairs clinic is the closest facility to meet their healthcare needs,” said state Sen. Steve Bashore, R-Miami. “I don’t want to see them have to make a longer drive to receive services.”

U.S. Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford and 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin directed their concerns to VA Secretary Denis McDonough in a Nov. 30 letter.