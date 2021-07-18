Political notebook: Lawmakers push Gov. Stitt to bar COVID-19 shot requirement for health care employees

“After seeing the support for Oklahoma’s Black community during the centennial commemoration of the Tulsa Race Massacre, I felt some hope that we might be progressing as a state toward true equity,” said Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa.

“We cannot move forward until we better understand the past,” he said. “This rule change is not only unnecessary but also dangerous. The children in our schools represent the state that we as adults are leaving behind. We should empower Oklahoma students to not repeat the atrocities that exist in history books ... but to end them. We start that process by teaching them why those atrocities exist. This rule hampers an educator’s ability to do that.”

The state board of education says the new rules do not countermand state teaching standards, which include instruction on race and racism.

Tulsa Public Schools said the new rules will not change its curriculum.

