Political notebook: Lawmakers push Gov. Stitt to bar COVID-19 shot requirement for health care employees

Vaccination: About 20 Republican House members asked Gov. Kevin Stitt for executive action to prevent health care providers, including hospitals, from requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“This goes against ‘liberty and justice for all,’” they say in a letter to Stitt.
The group includes Tulsa-area legislators Lonnie Sims of Jenks, Mark Vancurren of Owasso and Kevin McDugle of Broken Arrow.
Let’s race: Filing for the 2022 elections isn’t until April, but the campaigning has already begun — especially for term-limited and former legislators.
Two of them, former Senate President Pro Tem Brian Bingman of Sapulpa and current Senate Majority Leader Kim David, have registered corporation commission campaigns with the state ethics commission.
A vacancy will be opening there with Republican Dana Murphy termed out.
David and Bingman are also Republicans.
Also among those registering with the ethics commission is former Tulsa City Councilor Karen Gilbert.
Gilbert, a Republican is making another run at House District 79, currently held by Democrat Melissa Provenzano. Gilbert lost the Republican runoff for HD 79 in 2018.
Real ID’d: Gov. Kevin Stitt tapped Oklahoma Tax Commission chief Jay Doyle to become the state’s Real ID troubleshooter.
According to a press release, Doyle is leaving the tax commission for a position that reports directly to state Chief Operating Officer Steven Harpe.
There, Stitt’s office said, Doyle will be in charge of a “small team” assigned to straightening out the enormous kinks in the state’s implementation of Real ID.
“We know Oklahomans are frustrated by these delays and I am too,” Stitt said in the press release. “We must fix the immediate issues with our driver’s license process and transform the system to better serve Oklahomans in the future.”
Meanwhile, the tax commission is looking for a new executive director to replace Doyle.
Tough talk: Two Tulsa members of the Legislative Black Caucus panned the Oklahoma Department of Education’s new rules, required by legislative action this spring, regarding classroom discussion of race and other sensitive subjects.
“Accurate, factual history regarding race and sex at times is uncomfortable, yet is worthy of learning,” said Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa. “Some Republican legislators and some within the State Department of Education should not be a party to miseducation, nor stoking racial division.”
“After seeing the support for Oklahoma’s Black community during the centennial commemoration of the Tulsa Race Massacre, I felt some hope that we might be progressing as a state toward true equity,” said Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa.
“We cannot move forward until we better understand the past,” he said. “This rule change is not only unnecessary but also dangerous. The children in our schools represent the state that we as adults are leaving behind. We should empower Oklahoma students to not repeat the atrocities that exist in history books ... but to end them. We start that process by teaching them why those atrocities exist. This rule hampers an educator’s ability to do that.”
The state board of education says the new rules do not countermand state teaching standards, which include instruction on race and racism.
Tulsa Public Schools said the new rules will not change its curriculum.
Scholarship winners: Sydney Bush of Bixby High School and Megan Merrill of Booker T. Washington are this year’s winners of Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County scholarships.
Bottom lines: Sarah Green was named executive director of the Oklahoma Teacher Retirement System, Oklahoma’s largest public pension system. ... Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews tsk-tsked state Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, for his requested “audit” of Oklahoma County’s election results, saying, “I implore the Republicans in the Oklahoma legislature to cease with the proliferation of the Big Lie. If these lawmakers had any integrity at all, cared at all for the people they are elected to serve, they would stop pandering to a Florida retiree (former President Donald Trump) and focus on fixing what is wrong in Oklahoma.” ... Stitt will resume cabinet meetings across the state with one Thursday in Altus. ... Woodward attorney Bartlett Bouse was appointed to the Oklahoma Board of Juvenile Affairs by House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.