Political notebook: Lawmakers look at extending early voting a day but shortening period to request mail-in ballots

Session notes: Despite some huffing and puffing early on, this year’s Legislature seems to be making few election law changes. Nothing has yet made it to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk, but a few measures are still in play.
Among them is House Bill 2663, by Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City. It’s a mixed bag that adds one day to early in-person voting for general elections — which is technically absentee voting — but moves back the deadline for requesting a mail-in ballot from one week to three weeks before election day.
HB 2663 has been passed by the House and Senate in different forms and is now in the House’s court.
Also still alive is a proposal to include a statement in state question ballot titles as to whether the item would have a fiscal impact.
And, the House and Senate are wrangling over the conditions by which the governor would be allowed to temporarily fill a U.S. Senate vacancy.
Currently, such a vacancy remains open until a special election can be held.
The House approved a Senate bill that would allow the Legislature to remove elected or appointed officials judged guilty of lying to a legislative committee.
An amendment by Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, to apply the same standard to lawmakers was quickly tabled.
Cotton became Oklahoma’s official state fiber last week, and at least one member objected.
“I personally don’t have anything against cotton, but having picked, chopped, pulled and worked in a cotton field with a cotton sack, I am not about to recognize a crop that has a symbolic connection to slavery,” said Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City.
Meetings and events: OK Policy and its affiliate, Together Oklahoma, will host a live-streamed panel discussion on Indian health care and expanded Medicaid at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The event will be available through the Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels of the two organizations.
Hannibal Johnson and Randy Krehbiel will discuss the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre at the monthly meeting of Heart of the Party, the Tulsa Chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women, 6:30 p.m., May 3, at Baxter’s Interurban Grill, 717 S. Houston Ave.
The Oklahoma Insurance Department is hosting a series of on-line fraud seminars beginning May 6. See www.oid.ok.gov for information, including registration.
RAGA rage: An organization former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt helped found and in which current AG Mike Hunter remains active is in turmoil because of the June 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, reports The Hill.
The Republican Attorney Generals Association, which has become very influential in the GOP, sponsored and helped promote the rally that some believe sparked the Capitol’s invasion. In the aftermath, says The Hill, divisions have developed over the direction of the group.
For now, it appears a faction led by Texas’ Ken Paxton, a leader in the campaign to discredit the 2020 presidential election results, has the upper hand, according to the report.
Campaigns and elections: Jackson Lahmeyer, the Owasso pastor challenging U.S. Sen. James Lankford in the 2022 Republican primary, reported contributions of $39,176.22 for the the first quarter of 2022, with $33,615.08 in cash on hand at the end of March.
Lankford’s net receipts for the period were $194,930.47, with $1,023,515.23 in cash.
Bottom lines: State Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said the state’s revenue outlook is such he could see last year’s emergency diversions from pension and highway fund contributions ending earlier than expected. ... Shelly Paulk was confirmed by the state Senate to the Oklahoma Tax Commission. ... The Oklahoma County jail trust hired David Parker, administrator of the Tulsa County jail from 2017 until November, as a consultant. ... Stitt appointed Joe Russell Kreger of Tonkawa the state’s poet laureate. ... Hunter spoke up against proposals to increase the number of U.S. Supreme Court justices. ... Hugo received USDA loans and grants totaling nearly $4 million to complete water treatment improvements.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World