Political notebook: Lawmakers look at extending early voting a day but shortening period to request mail-in ballots

Session notes: Despite some huffing and puffing early on, this year’s Legislature seems to be making few election law changes. Nothing has yet made it to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk, but a few measures are still in play.

Among them is House Bill 2663, by Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City. It’s a mixed bag that adds one day to early in-person voting for general elections — which is technically absentee voting — but moves back the deadline for requesting a mail-in ballot from one week to three weeks before election day.

HB 2663 has been passed by the House and Senate in different forms and is now in the House’s court.

Also still alive is a proposal to include a statement in state question ballot titles as to whether the item would have a fiscal impact.

And, the House and Senate are wrangling over the conditions by which the governor would be allowed to temporarily fill a U.S. Senate vacancy.

Currently, such a vacancy remains open until a special election can be held.

The House approved a Senate bill that would allow the Legislature to remove elected or appointed officials judged guilty of lying to a legislative committee.