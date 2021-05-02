Political notebook: Lawmakers lecture each other on divisiveness

Conviction carries a minimum 10-year prison sentence and hefty financial penalties.

Hitting the lottery: The Oklahoma Lottery projects record revenue of $340 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, up from $150 million four years ago.

The difference, say lottery officials, is 2017 law allowing a larger share of revenue to be paid out in winnings.

Education’s portion is a smaller share but larger in actual dollars — about $80 million this year, by far the most ever.

Neighhhh!: Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is challenging another federal law, this time the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, which was tucked into December’s coronavirus relief bill.

The bill creates the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, which in turn is to contract with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to oversee drug testing and medication of race horses at tracks around the country.

The measure has the support of some racing blue bloods — and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky — but Hunter says it places an undue financial burden on Oklahoma. He also voices 10th Amendment — states’ rights — objections.