Political notebook: Lawmakers lecture each other on divisiveness

Session notes: Legislative Republicans and Democrats continued to accuse each other of divisiveness at the end of last week.
In this case, Republicans moaned about Democrats’ resistance to legislation against what Republicans say is divisive academic curriculum, while House Minority Leader, Emily Virgin, D-Norman, complained that House Bill 1775 “focuses on something that is truly not a problem in our state” and is intended to give GOP incumbents campaign flyer material for next election season.
Republicans, meanwhile, are weary of being lectured in debate for what they view as standing by their principles.
The Legislative Black Caucus pointed out that, of 66 bills introduced by its members this session, only one is still active and 60 never received so much as a committee hearing.
No report on whether Gov. Kevin Stitt’s right hand cramped up this week, but he did spend a lot of time signing — and vetoing — legislation.
Among bills and resolutions he signed:
Senate Joint Resolution 23 adds Oklahoma to the list of states calling for an Article V Convention to amend the U.S. Constitution.
The Constitution allows for such a convention at the request of two-thirds — 34 — of the states. No such convention has ever been held.
Article V conventions are controversial among people across the political spectrum, with the main objection that such a convention could quickly get out of control and rewrite the entire Constitution.
Supporters say that is unlikely because the state resolutions limit the subjects to be covered. SJR 23, for instance, limits Oklahoma delegates’ participation to term limits and budget controls.
About 20 states have current Article V resolutions.
House Bill 2030, by Rep. Terry O’Donnell, requires high school students to pass a test using questions from the U.S. citizenship naturalization exam in order to graduate.
Senate Bill 320, by Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, slightly loosens the requirements for Department of Corrections medical parole. Currently, an inmate must be essentially on the point of death for early release.
Garvin’s bill broadens eligibility to include those who are deemed medically “frail” or “vulnerable.” Prisoners would still have to convince the parole board of their worthiness.
HB 2095, by Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, is another in a series of bills intended to thwart demonstrations. This one applies state racketeering statutes to persons involved in unlawful assemblies — that is, groups gathered for rioting or other conduct deemed unlawful.
Conviction carries a minimum 10-year prison sentence and hefty financial penalties.
Hitting the lottery: The Oklahoma Lottery projects record revenue of $340 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, up from $150 million four years ago.
The difference, say lottery officials, is 2017 law allowing a larger share of revenue to be paid out in winnings.
Education’s portion is a smaller share but larger in actual dollars — about $80 million this year, by far the most ever.
Neighhhh!: Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is challenging another federal law, this time the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, which was tucked into December’s coronavirus relief bill.
The bill creates the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, which in turn is to contract with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to oversee drug testing and medication of race horses at tracks around the country.
The measure has the support of some racing blue bloods — and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky — but Hunter says it places an undue financial burden on Oklahoma. He also voices 10th Amendment — states’ rights — objections.
Bottom lines: Tulsa is observing National Drinking Water Week beginning Sunday. ... Gov. Kevin Stitt named two bankers, Billy Taylor of Muskogee and Rick Walker of Lawton, to the Board of Regents for Oklahoma State University and A&M Colleges. ... “The theme of this legislative session seems to be trampling on people’s rights,” Virgin said Thursday. ... Country music performer and poet Russell “Red” Steagall, nephew of Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, was honored by the House. ... The Choctaw Nation has sued CVS Caremark and UnitedHealth over denied pharmacy claims.