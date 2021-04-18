Political notebook: Lawmakers face busy week as legislative deadline nears

The seven presenters attacked the problem from different angles, but a couple of common threads emerged.

First, nobody liked the current long, narrow configurations drawn in 2010, especially in western Oklahoma, that stretch some districts from the outskirts of Oklahoma City far into rural parts of the state.

Second, southeast and southwest Oklahoma are each likely to lose a district without that same sort of configuration.

Finally, of most interest to Tulsa-area residents, Districts 72 and 73, which include Tulsa’s near north side, must get bigger, which means something somewhere else has to give.

One suggestion, by Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa, was to move District 36, which now includes eastern Osage County and parts of northern Tulsa County, to south Tulsa County.

CJR: FWD.us released a report claiming recommendations made by the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Criminal Justice Reclassification Coordination Council would increase the state’s prison population by 1,000 over the next decade and cost taxpayers $20-$83 million.

Specifically, the FWD.us was critical of the recommendation to increase minimum sentences for nonviolent offenders with multiple prior offenses.