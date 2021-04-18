Political notebook: Lawmakers face busy week as legislative deadline nears

Session note: The House and Senate have until Thursday evening to vote on each others’ bills before they go dormant. According to several members, disagreements between House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, may complicate things — a not unusual situation in the Oklahoma Legislature.
Among measures waiting to be heard:
House Bill 1102: Outlaws all forms of abortion except to save the woman’s life.
HB 1146: Replaces the merit protection system for state employees.
HB 1236: Allows for legislative review of presidential executive orders.
HB 1822: Restricts use of Capitol grounds for demonstrations and protests.
HB 2095: Allows racketeering charges against those involved in unlawful assemblies.
HB 2173 & SB 959: Authorize governor to fill U.S. Senate vacancies.
HB 2336: Sharply reduces the governor’s authority during public health emergencies.
HB 2441: A so-called “fetal heartbeat” bill, prohibiting abortion after a heartbeat has been detected. Nationally, there is some disagreement about what constitutes a fetal heartbeat.
SB 2: Prohibits transgender women from participating in girls’ or women’s sports.
SB 119: Restricts use of Capitol grounds for protests and demonstrations.
SB 838: By vote of the people, allows creation of public safety districts to levy special taxes or fees for police, fire and emergency services.
SB 939: Eliminates some legal recourse for opposing “critical infrastructure” projects.
SJR 23: Call for Article V U.S. Constitutional convention.
Bills on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk include:
HB 2234: Establishes what amounts to a 3-cent per kilowatt hour tax on electric vehicle recharges at public recharging stations and an additional annual registration fee. Supporters say the revenue will be roughly equivalent to fuel taxes paid by internal combustion cars and trucks. The revenue is earmarked for roads.
HB 1643: Makes it illegal, “with the intent to threaten, intimidate or harass, or facilitate another to threaten, intimidate or harass,” to use “an electronic communication device to knowingly publish, post or otherwise make publicly available personally identifiable information of a peace officer or public official, and as a result places that peace officer or public official in reasonable fear of death or serious bodily injury.”
SB 378: Prohibits discrimination against potential transplant recipients based on mental or physical disability.
HB 1006: Require health care providers and facilities to post, and update annually, the costs of the most common health care services.
HB 1679: The Sarah Stitt Act. Named for Oklahoma’s first lady, the bill requires the Department of Corrections to provide released inmates with valid identification and other documents needed to re-enter society.
HB 1059: Includes several provisions intended to help solve the backlog in issuing and renewing driver’s licenses.
Bills signed by Stitt included:
SB 97: Allows videoconferencing in district court proceedings, including testimony.
SB 140: Increases from 21 to 25 the maximum age for participation in the state’s delayed sentencing program for nonviolent, first-time male offenders.
Drawing the lines: The House committee responsible for redrawing legislative and congressional districts held a public meeting to hear presentations from members of the public — including one fellow House member — who submitted their own maps for all 101 House districts.
None of the seven submissions is expected to be chosen, although some ideas could be incorporated into the final product.
The seven presenters attacked the problem from different angles, but a couple of common threads emerged.
First, nobody liked the current long, narrow configurations drawn in 2010, especially in western Oklahoma, that stretch some districts from the outskirts of Oklahoma City far into rural parts of the state.
Second, southeast and southwest Oklahoma are each likely to lose a district without that same sort of configuration.
Finally, of most interest to Tulsa-area residents, Districts 72 and 73, which include Tulsa’s near north side, must get bigger, which means something somewhere else has to give.
One suggestion, by Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa, was to move District 36, which now includes eastern Osage County and parts of northern Tulsa County, to south Tulsa County.
CJR: FWD.us released a report claiming recommendations made by the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Criminal Justice Reclassification Coordination Council would increase the state’s prison population by 1,000 over the next decade and cost taxpayers $20-$83 million.
Specifically, the FWD.us was critical of the recommendation to increase minimum sentences for nonviolent offenders with multiple prior offenses.
Prosecutors and others argue the current system does not sufficiently deter multiple offenders.
Bottom lines: Oklahoma had one of the nation’s largest one-month job gains, percentage-wise, in March, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but was still down 64,700 from March 2020. ... Former State Sen. Clark Jolley was named chairman of the Oklahoma Tax Commission by Gov. Kevin Stitt. ... Oklahoma City members of the Legislative Black Caucus called for a federal investigation of the Oklahoma County jail. ... Newly elected Sen. Jake Merrick, R-Yukon, was sworn in.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
