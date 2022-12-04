Political notebook: Lawmakers begin filing 2023 legislation

Wish lists: The first Oklahoma House of Representatives bill for next spring’s legislative session, House Bill 1001, by Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, would lower the minimum age to carry concealed guns from 21 to 18.

The first Senate measure, Senate Bill 1, by Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, has to do with school districts’ reporting of carryover funds from the previous budget year.

Other items of note include SB 7, by Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, which would move the state to year-round daylight saving time; SB 9, by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, targeting school expenditures for “diversity, inclusion, equity, or social justice”; and HB 1003, by Rep. Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa, which would make drunk drivers responsible for the financial support of minor children whose parents are killed in auto accidents caused by those drivers.

Also, state Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, says he’s requesting legislation that would rate school library books on the same system as movies.

Executive suite: Former state Rep. Josh Cockroft was named Gov. Kevin Stitt’s deputy chief of staff after serving as political director of Stitt’s reelection campaign.

Also, the title of “senior advisor” was added to the duties of Christina Gungoll Lepore, director of the state’s Washington, D.C., office, and Communications Director Carly Atchison.

Drink up: The new director of the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission says his agency is going to need more money in the next budget year.

During a recent ABLE Commission meeting, Brandon Clabes said predecessor Keith Burt’s policy of operating on fines, fees and licenses is not sustainable.

Clabes said self-generated revenue is erratic and unreliable and that ABLE needs to add 15 employees to operate properly.

Meetings and events: Sharon and Mary Bishop-Baldwin, speaking on the fight for marriage equality, will be featured at this month’s meeting of Heart of the Party, the Tulsa Chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women, at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Baxter’s Interurban Grill, 717 S. Houston.

Tulsa County Court Clerk Don Newberry and County Assessor John Wright are among those scheduled to speak at the Republican Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14, at Oklahoma Joe’s, 6175 E. 61st St.

Inhofe exit: A $170 million interchange at Interstate 40 and Douglas Boulevard, on the edge of Tinker Air Force Base, was named for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.

Inhofe is retiring at the end of the current Congress.

“As I’ve said many times, there are two things we should be doing in Congress: defending our military and rebuilding our infrastructure,” Inhofe said.

Bottom lines: Former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ American Federation for Children issued a statement cheering Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor’s opinion that faith-based charter schools qualify for state aid 22 minutes after the opinion’s release. … The Environmental Protection Agency announced $105 million in grants for water infrastructure projects in the state. … O’Connor joined other Republican AGs protesting Federal Express’ and United Parcel Service’s new information requirements for gun shipments. … Third District Congressman Frank Lucas will be Oklahoma State University’s fall commencement speaker on Dec. 17.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

Featured video: