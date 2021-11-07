Political notebook: Lawmaker wants to revoke medical marijuana growers' ag sales tax exemption

Bottom lines: U.S. Sen. James Lankford said CVS pharmacies have rejoined the TRICARE prescription drug network, thus resolving an issue for some veterans. … State GOP Chairman John Bennett, in his weekly video address, acknowledged that the party has come under pressure from what he called "RINOs and the establishment" because of his aggressive targeting of Republican incumbents but said, "I am not going anywhere." … Gov. Kevin Stitt asked the U.S. Secretary of State to delay implementation of a vaccine mandate for Oklahoma National Guard members. … The state's Chief Protocol Office shifted last week from the secretary of state to the Department of Commerce. … State Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, said he'll file legislation to block businesses from requiring employee vaccinations without full Food and Drug Administration approval, which until recently would have included COVID-19 vaccines. … State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, filed legislation that would require schools to teach the "atrocities of communism."