Political notebook: Lankford campaign mum on reported Trump endorsement request

Playing Trumps: U.S. Sen. James Lankford’s reelection campaign did not comment on a report in Axios that he has asked for former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. Lankford did not always agree with Trump’s behavior in the White House but generally backed him on policy matters. Lankford dropped an Electoral College vote challenge on Jan. 6, however, after rioters broke into the Capitol.

Outraged Trump loyalists condemned Lankford, and last week Tulsa-area pastor Jackson Lahmeyer announced his candidacy with Trump ally Michael Flynn at his side.

Electrifying: The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a nearly $30 million loan to Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative to build 39 miles of distribution line serving 1,144 customers north of Tulsa.

Session notes: The Oklahoma Legislature more or less took off last week, but one measure did get signed into law.