Political notebook: Lankford campaign mum on reported Trump endorsement request

Playing Trumps: U.S. Sen. James Lankford’s reelection campaign did not comment on a report in Axios that he has asked for former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. Lankford did not always agree with Trump’s behavior in the White House but generally backed him on policy matters. Lankford dropped an Electoral College vote challenge on Jan. 6, however, after rioters broke into the Capitol.
Outraged Trump loyalists condemned Lankford, and last week Tulsa-area pastor Jackson Lahmeyer announced his candidacy with Trump ally Michael Flynn at his side.
Electrifying: The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a nearly $30 million loan to Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative to build 39 miles of distribution line serving 1,144 customers north of Tulsa.
Session notes: The Oklahoma Legislature more or less took off last week, but one measure did get signed into law.
House Bill 2889, by Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, is a $7.5 million supplemental appropriation to the state court system. Officials said the cash is needed to get through the current budget year because of reduced revenue through fines and fees.
Also, the House passed nonbinding simple resolutions asserting the state’s right to ignore federal gun and election laws the Legislature doesn’t like.
It also passed a resolution encouraging Oklahomans to eat more meat.
Scholarship: The deadline is April 30 to apply for the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County’s $1,000 college scholarships. Eligibility is limited to high school senior girls graduating this spring who are registered Tulsa County Republicans or whose parents or guardians are.
Contact rwctulsaeducation@gmail.com for more information.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World