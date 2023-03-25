Party line: Former U.S. Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer said his Monday night “National Prayer Call” with former President Donald Trump, Roger Stone and retired Gen. Michael Flynn had 115,000 participants on various platforms when it crashed.

“We got hacked or something crazy happened,” Lahmeyer said in an e-mail to followers. “Everything shutdown. We really are not sure what happened.

“However, we called President Trump and had a beautiful conversation that we recorded because he wanted us to share it with everyone. At the end of the call, I prayed over President Trump and at his request I prayed over our nation.”

Lahmeyer, who lost to incumbent Sen. James Lankford in the 2022 Republican primary, is leading a group called Pastors for Trump that’s trying to maintain evangelical support for him as he tries to regain the White House in 2024.

Under the dome: Unlike Gov. Kevin Stitt and a few others, House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, was not much exercised about the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s ruling that the state constitution allows women to have abortions to save their own lives.

“Functionally, this ruling merely repeals vague language in previously passed legislation,” McCall said. “Current statute already accounts for cases where the life of the mother is at risk, so the right to life remains protected.”

The House kept alive its latest effort at reorganizing the state’s criminal classifications with an eye to reducing incarceration for non-violent offenders.

Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond, described HB 1792 as far from a finished product but persuaded his colleagues to pass the current version so that would could continue.

“It is important that the resulting system is constructive and workable for law enforcement, prosecutors and judges while making a meaningful impact on the state’s prison population,” Osburn said.

At the same time, the Legislature is moving toward upgrading more misdemeanors to felonies. This includes stiffer penalties for shoplifting, some domestic violence offenses and offering to pay for sex.

The latter could result in up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 under HB 2054, by Rep. Eric Roberts, R-Oklahoma City. Roberts said the intent is to shift enforcement of prostitution laws from sex workers to their potential customers.

Oklahoma’s nearly 50-year-old 9-1-1 system could be in for a remake. House Bill 1590, by Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, which survived the early rounds of separating legislative wheat from chaff, would used a 50-cent-a-month increase in cell phone fees to modernize the statewide emergency dispatch system.

An upgrade using COVID-19 relief funds was vetoed last year by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

State Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, wants event venues to bear the same liability for serving alcohol as restaurants and bars. Rosino said his Senate Bill 1057, which goes to the House this week, was prompted by the death of a young Mustang woman killed by a drunk driver leaving a wedding reception.

The term “natural person” became the subject of intense discussion in the House last week after it was used several times in HB 1449, a bill that attempts to define “male” and “female” for purposes of the state of Oklahoma.

Author Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, said it is simply a legal term differentiating humans from corporations and other entities, and was used because it was already in relevant statutes.

Democrats, however, accused Hasenbeck of using it to insinuate that transgender people are not natural. Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, tried to amend the bill by substituting “human” for “natural persons” but the Republican majority refused.

Meetings and events: Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen will have a telephone town hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Call 888-480-3675 to participate.

An on-line state budget will be presented by the Oklahoma Policy Institute at 11 a.m. Friday at okpolicy.org.

Bill Pearson was re-elected chairman of the Rogers County Republican Party at a convention in Claremore on March 18.

Chris Cole was chosen vice-chairman, and Narerisa Craft Jo Rainbolt were selected state committee members. Former President Donald Trump received 82% of the vote in a 2024 presidential straw poll.

Brecheen announced the following in-person town halls for April 3-5:

6 p.m., April 3, Chouteau Town Hall, 111 S. Lewis St., Chouteau.

8 a.m. April 4, Hillsdale Christian Church, 1348 W. Davis, St., Nowata.

10 a.m., April 4, Clanton’s Cafe, 319 E. Illinois Ave., Vinita.

Noon, April 4, Commons Hall Auditorium, Northeastern A&M College, 200 I St. NE, Miami.

3 p.m., April 4, Bulldog Arena, Jay Public Schools, 470 E. Monroe St., Jay.

5:30 p.m., April 4, Grove City Hall, 104 W. Third St., Grove.

8:30 a.m., April 5, Henryetta Civic Center, 115 S. Fourth St., Henryetta.

Kim Teehee, the Cherokee Nation’s delegate-designee to Congress, will be a Tulsa Press Club Page One speaker at 11:30 a.m. April 6. Email becki@tulsapressclub.org for information and reservations.

Scholarships: Divinety Johnson and Hope Barton, both of Bristow High School, are the 2023 winners of the Creek County Democratic Party scholarships.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World