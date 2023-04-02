No 90s: Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready has scheduled a press conference for Monday as his department’s battle with CVS pharmacies and its affiliated Caremark pharmacy benefit manager heats up.

Last year an Oklahoma City federal court upheld most of a 2019 state law meant to rein in pharmacy benefit managers — or PBMs — and protect independent pharmacies. That decision is on appeal to the 10th Circuit.

The PBMs argue that the law reduces its ability to generate volume sales for its preferred pharmacies and therefore savings for consumers.

The insurance department says it’s levied $3.5 million in fines and returned to pharmacies $800,000 improperly retained by PBMs. Another $4.8 million in penalties and overcharges from CVS Caremark is pending final disposition of the the case on appeal.

Last week CVS Caremark told some self-insured employers it would no longer approve 90-day prescriptions for their workers. Mulready, in an interview, said he’s been told CVS Caremark’s billing system can’t process the longer-term scripts.

“The Oklahoma Insurance Department is receiving an increasing number of complaints about CVS/Caremark’s recent decision to no longer offer 90-day prescriptions for many of their large client employers,” Mulready said in a Tuesday press release.

“Oklahoma law does not mandate the filling of 90-day prescriptions, but CVS/Caremark has made a quick and impactful business decision that will not be fixed until one year from now,” he said. “This is unacceptable, and I implore CVS/Caremark to address the contractual and technical issues as quickly as possible in order to better serve Oklahoma consumers. I also encourage Oklahoma employers impacted by this decision to voice their concerns to CVS/Caremark.”

Misdeal: Democrats blasted State Superintendent Ryan Walters after an unknown number of debit cards intended to provide supplemental nutrition for the state’s poorest children were sent to apparently random families who did not qualify for the benefits.

Some of the misdealt cards reportedly had little or no balances, but the entire system had to be shut down while education and Department of Human Services officials tried to sort out the situation.

“Because some children who were not eligible received cards, everyone’s access was suspended,” said state Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews. “This is what happens when right-wing ideologues are given the reins of agencies that are supposed to be helping the poor.”

Not complicated: With the Republican House and Senate supermajorities sumo wrestling over massive education packages, House Democrats are trying to sell the public on a “clean” teacher raise bill that is not wrapped up in private school vouchers or tax credits and other disputes.

“Democrats aren’t half the legislation, but we can be half the discussion,” Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, said on Friday.

Meetings and events: League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa President Lynn Staggs will be the featured speaker for the Heart of the Party, Tulsa Chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women, meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Baxter’s Interurban, 717 S. Houston Ave.

Kimberlee Teehee, the Cherokee Nation’s designated congressional delegate, will speak at a Tulsa Press Club Page One Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Tulsa Press Club, Atlas Building arcade, 415 S. Boston Ave. Email becki@tulsapressclub.org for tickets, sponsorships and information.

First District Congressman Kevin Hern will speak to the Tulsa County Republican Men’s Club at 11:30 a.m. April 12 at Oklahoma Joe’s, 6175 E. 61st St.

The Tulsa County Democratic Convention will be held at 9 a.m. April 15 at American Legion Post 1, 1120 E. Eighth St., and will include a legislative luncheon. All party members may attend, but only qualified electors may vote. See secure.actblue.com/donate/con2023 for luncheon tickets.

The Creek County Democratic Convention is at 2 p.m. April 15 at the Bristow Community Center, 417 N. Chestnut.

All Democrats registered in Creek County may attend, but only current officers, delegates and recently elected precinct officers may vote.

Call Stan Johnson at 918-227-1586 or Dewayne Scaife at 918-978-0117 for more information or see the Creek County Democrats Facebook page.

Bottom lines: Gov. Kevin Stitt made an appearance at the Council on American-Islamic Relations Oklahoma Chapter’s Ramadan Iftar at the Oklahoma History Center on Friday night. … A Cole Hargrave Snodgrass & Associates Sooner Poll found very little support for reducing cockfighting from a felony to a misdemeanor.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World