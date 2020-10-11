Political notebook: House panel to examine death penalty

This week, state Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, is holding an in-depth review of Oklahoma’s death penalty process.
Scheduled witnesses include Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter; Corrections Director Scott Crow, an attorney for death row inmate Richard Glossip; public defenders and a representative for the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association.
The hearing, called an interim study, begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday. It will be livestreamed through okhouse.gov.
Oklahoma has struggled to re-institute capital punishment since Clayton Darrell Lockett took more than a half-hour to die from a lethal injection in April 2014.
Charles Frederick Warner’s execution by lethal injection in January 2015, with drugs not approved for the purpose, is the last carried out by Oklahoma.
With manufacturers refusing to supply the combination of drugs used in lethal injection, Oklahoma has for the past five years endeavored to find an alternative. Nitrogen hypoxia, electrocution and firing squad have all been authorized but put aside as impractical or unacceptable for other reasons.
Hunter announced earlier this year the state is prepared to resume executions.
“I just want to make sure that when we start the death penalty again that we are properly trained and that each individual we put to death is guilty and deserving,” McDugle said in a news release. “Some of those on death row have new evidence in their cases since 2015, and we want to make sure all new evidence is looked at before we send someone to the chamber.”
Forty-eight men and one woman are awaiting execution in Oklahoma.
Campaigns and elections: After U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe mocked Democratic opponent Abby Broyles’ endorsement by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Broyles slammed Inhofe for once calling the late Sen. Strom Thurmond a “great American.”
Thurmond, a staunch segregationist who led a revolt of southern Democrats that split the party three ways in the 1948 presidential race, served 48 years in the Senate from South Carolina.
The League of Women Voters Election Guide is being released Sunday, with copies included in the Tulsa World and The Oklahoman and available online at okvoterguide.com.
Tulsa mayoral candidate Greg Robinson, second in the Aug. 25 election to incumbent G.T. Bynum, endorsed State Question 805.
Bottom Lines: Gross receipts to the treasury in September came within less than 1% of matching the same month a year ago, Treasurer Randy McDaniel said. ... The Oklahoma Health Department said 91% of the state’s kindergartners were “fully vaccinated” last school year, with the rate substantially lower among children not enrolled in public schools. ... State Sens. Julia Kirt and Carrie Hicks, Democrats representing north Oklahoma City districts, criticized Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision to use $25 million in COVID-19 relief funds to build an epidemiology lab in Stillwater.
