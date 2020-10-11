Political notebook: House panel to examine death penalty

This week, state Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, is holding an in-depth review of Oklahoma’s death penalty process.

Scheduled witnesses include Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter; Corrections Director Scott Crow, an attorney for death row inmate Richard Glossip; public defenders and a representative for the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association.

The hearing, called an interim study, begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday. It will be livestreamed through okhouse.gov.

Oklahoma has struggled to re-institute capital punishment since Clayton Darrell Lockett took more than a half-hour to die from a lethal injection in April 2014.

Charles Frederick Warner’s execution by lethal injection in January 2015, with drugs not approved for the purpose, is the last carried out by Oklahoma.

With manufacturers refusing to supply the combination of drugs used in lethal injection, Oklahoma has for the past five years endeavored to find an alternative. Nitrogen hypoxia, electrocution and firing squad have all been authorized but put aside as impractical or unacceptable for other reasons.

Hunter announced earlier this year the state is prepared to resume executions.