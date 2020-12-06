Political notebook: House Democrats pan school quarantine trial

The House Democrats’ Education Policy Team issued a strong objection to quarantining students in school.

“This surprise decision feels like a plan which was developed in a vacuum with little to no input from experienced education professionals, nor with evidence to support its implementation,” said Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa. “Our children are not test subjects.”

The group pointed out the pilot program being implemented by Mustang Public Schools says quarantined students will be supervised but doesn’t specify by whom.

They also questioned the wisdom of knowingly bringing students exposed to COVID-19 into schools.

Meetings and events: The redrawing of districts for the Oklahoma House of Representatives will be discussed during a meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Tulsa Technology Center Riverside Campus Auditorium, 801 E 91st St., in Tulsa.

Prospering: Americans for Prosperity-Oklahoma announced two staffing changes. Assistant Director Joey Magana is moving to the national organization as director of outreach, with Adam Maxey moving up to replace Magana.