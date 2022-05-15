Political notebook: Hofmeister event in Tulsa Sunday

Campaigns and elections: State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister’s Democratic gubernatorial campaign begins a “new phase” at 4:30 p.m. Sunday with an event at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.

The campaign says the appearance will be the first stop in a “Hometown Tour” also scheduled for Bartlesville, Porter, Shawnee and Bethany, and with others to follow. No dates for the other appearances were announced.

A lifelong Republican, Hofmeister switched parties in October out of frustration with Gov. Kevin Stitt and his education secretary, Ryan Walters, who is now a GOP candidate to replace Hofmeister as state superintendent.

Hofmeister must defeat former state Sen. Connie Johnson of Oklahoma City to get a crack at Stitt — who has a primary of his own.

“Our current governor has lost sight of those Oklahoma values we all hold dear,” Hofmeister said in a press release announcing Sunday’s campaign event. “Instead of moving our state forward, we’re stuck in a cycle of scandal and self-dealing. Stitt isn’t leading. He’s reading from a national script.”

Stitt apparently hosted a quiet Republican Governor’s Association fundraiser in Oklahoma City last month with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

The RGA, through a 501©4 affiliate that does not have to report donors, has helped Stitt counter a barrage of dark money attack ads with a media buy of its own.

An invitation to the event, obtained after-the-fact, says it was to be held April 24 in Oklahoma City, with the exact location disclosed only to those contributing. Sponsor levels ranged from $1,500 to $50,000.

One of the two RSVP emails was for a stittforgovernor.com address.

An email to RGA for confirmation of the event was not answered.

Republican U.S. Senate candidates Luke Holland, state Sen. Natham Dahm and former Oklahoma Att. Gen. Scott Pruitt spoke to an oil industry group at Oklahoma City’s Petroleum Club last week.

Guy Barker, one of 14 Republicans in the June 28 2nd Congressional District primary, announced a $618,000 television, radio and digital advertising buy.

The Family Policy Alliance endorsed U.S. Sen. James Lankford for re-election.

Lankford’s primary opponent, Jackson Lahmeyer, appeared on One America News.

Under the dome: Largely overlooked last week was Stitt’s decision to sign what many believe is important medical marijuana legislation.

Senate Bill 1543 separates the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority from the state health department into a free-standing agency, effective Nov. 1.

Legislators, especially in the House, have pushed for the reorganization, but Stitt has not been keen on the idea because of a general wariness about creating new agencies.

Under HB 1543, the OMMA director will be appointed directly by the governor with the consent of the Senate.

“Making OMMA a stand-alone agency is necessary to deal with the complexity of regulation and compliance of the expanding medical marijuana industry,” said House sponsor Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City. “This will help us cut down on the black market that threatens the wellbeing of Oklahomans and properly regulate the legitimate businesses approved by voters.”

The state Senate posthumously recognized former Tulsan Vivian Corbett “Millie” Bailey, who recently died in Maryland at the age of 104.

According to state Sen. Kevin Matthews, R-Tulsa, Bailey served in the Army during World War II, rising to the rank of first lieutenant in an integrated unit. After military service, Bailey worked for the Veterans Administration and the Social Security Administration.

State Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, was named Oklahoma Education Association Educator of the Year.

State Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, was named to a National Conference of State Legislatures task force on health care.

State Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, filed a concurrent resolution for the state auditor and inspector’s office to look into the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. Many of Boren’s constituents are fighting proposed toll roads in the southern half of the Oklahoma City metro.

Gubernatorial gabfest: Among the sessions scheduled next week for the Western Governors Association’s Prosperity Roundtable Forum in Oklahoma City is an 8 a.m. Tuesday “conversation” between Stitt and a fairly high-level member of the Stitt administration.

Stitt and former New Mexico Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small, now under secretary for Rural Development at U.S. Department of Agriculture, are scheduled to talk about economic opportunity in the American west.

Stitt is scheduled to deliver opening remarks on Monday, and Chief Operating Officer and Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz are also scheduled to speak during the two-day event.

Busy AG: O’Connor joined 18 other Republican attorney generals in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to ban race-based college admissions, which Oklahoma outlawed in 2012. O’Connor also complained to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland about protestors outside Supreme Court justices’ homes after a leaked draft opinion indicated they were about to overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade decision.

Dollar signs: Oklahoma’s inflation-adjusted personal income grew by 2.5% last year, slower than for all surrounding states except Kansas and below the national rate of 3.1, according to an analysis by Pew.

Meetings and events: U.S. Senate candidates Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger will speak to the Creek County Democrats at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bristow Community Center, 417 N. Chestnut St., Bristow.

Bottom lines: Former 2nd District Congressman Dan Boren returned to the Chickasaw Nation as secretary of commerce after two-plus years in banking.

—Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

