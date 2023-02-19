Cha-ching: The state’s general revenue for January exceeded projections by 13.4%, leaving its primary operating fund still 20% above expectations for the fiscal year but showing signs of slowing, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services said late last week.

“Over halfway through fiscal year 2023, (general revenue fund) collections remain on pace for a potential record high in annual revenue,” said state Chief Operating Officer and Interim OMES Director John Suter. “We continue to exceed estimates, though we are starting to see some minor impact from rising interest rates and falling gas prices associated with less-than-typical demand due in part to warmer winter temperatures.”

General revenue for January was $903.7 million, bringing the total for the year ending June 30 to $5.2 billion.

For the month, the state’s two major revenue sources, income and sales taxes, were 19% and 5% above expectations, respectively.

Under the dome: Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and Tourism Director Shelley Zumwalt on Monday are announcing a new “Imagine That” campaign described as a “first-of-its-kind” showcase of “Oklahoma’s breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, and ever-growing business community that inspire visitors to dream big.”

A coalition of 10 advocacy groups plan to hit the Capitol on Monday in support of public education. Among those scheduled to speak at a 10 a.m. press conference are former State Board of Education member Carlisha Williams-Bradley of Tulsa and 2022 state superintendent candidate April Grace.

While most everyone else in the Capitol celebrated Friday’s Board of Equalization announcement that $12.6 billion will be available for appropriations this legislative session, State Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, pointed out that it is $611 million less than estimated just two months ago. Thompson, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, is one of the Legislature’s most outspoken opponents of tax cuts.

Speaker Charles McCall’s education proposal that includes refundable tax credits for the parents of private school and home school parents got the blessing of several school choice boosters, including CPAC and Yes, Every Child, whose leadership includes former state Rep. Tom Newell.

Senate Bill 266, by Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, which would allow for more flexibility in the use of election workers, unanimously passed the full Senate last week. Tulsa County requested the measure.

State Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, and Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, took bows for improved long-term care metrics that they attributed to legislation they sponsored in 2019. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Oklahoma long-term care patients are less likely to lose too much weight, get urinary tract infections, be given anti-psychotic drugs or have pressure ulcers than four years ago.

Among the ideas inching forward in the Legislature is allowing motor vehicles to be registered every two years instead of every year.

Forrest McMurray has moved from director of operations for the Governor’s Office to chief operating officer of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.

Meetings and events: The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, as part of its National Racial Equity Initiative for Social Justice, will hold a program involving local and national figures at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at Booker T. Washington High School, 1514 E. Zion St.

Those scheduled to appear include five members of the caucus, state Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, Nicole Austin-Hillery of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Tiffany Crutcher of the Terence Crutcher Foundation and Carlisha Williams-Bradley of Women Empowering Nations.

For further information see pheedloop.com/nreitulsa/site/home/

Campaigns and elections: 5 p.m. Monday is the deadline to apply for a mail absentee ballot for the March 7 special election, which includes State Question 820.

Bottom lines: Gov. Kevin Stitt was named to the National Governors Association’s Governors Energy and Infrastructure Working Group.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

