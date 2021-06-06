Political notebook: Enrollment tops 50,000 during first few days of Oklahoma's expanded Medicaid eligibility

Medicaid expansion: More than 50,000 Oklahomans applied for expanded Medicaid during the first few days of enrollment, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority said on its website late Friday.

Enrollment for the expanded eligibility began June 1, with benefits for those who qualify beginning July 1. Oklahomans voted last year by a narrow margin to expand Medicaid eligibility under the provisions of the Affordable Care Act.

The new eligibility limit is 138% of poverty, or $17,796 for an individual or $36,588 for a family of four.

As many as 200,000 Oklahomans are believed to fall into that category.

Local assistance: The town of Wyandotte and some north Tulsa neighborhoods are the beneficiaries of partnerships with the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the agencies announced last week.

In Tulsa, the agencies are partnering with Restoration Collective Inc. to assess the feasibility of several ideas, including an urban farm, a micro-grocery, a farm stand and a food processing kitchen, along the 36th Street North corridor.