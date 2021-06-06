Political notebook: Enrollment tops 50,000 during first few days of Oklahoma's expanded Medicaid eligibility

Medicaid expansion: More than 50,000 Oklahomans applied for expanded Medicaid during the first few days of enrollment, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority said on its website late Friday.
Enrollment for the expanded eligibility began June 1, with benefits for those who qualify beginning July 1. Oklahomans voted last year by a narrow margin to expand Medicaid eligibility under the provisions of the Affordable Care Act.
The new eligibility limit is 138% of poverty, or $17,796 for an individual or $36,588 for a family of four.
As many as 200,000 Oklahomans are believed to fall into that category.
Local assistance: The town of Wyandotte and some north Tulsa neighborhoods are the beneficiaries of partnerships with the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the agencies announced last week.
In Tulsa, the agencies are partnering with Restoration Collective Inc. to assess the feasibility of several ideas, including an urban farm, a micro-grocery, a farm stand and a food processing kitchen, along the 36th Street North corridor.
The Wyandotte Nation, local officials and the federal agencies will be looking at ways to improve access to fresh food in the town of Wyandotte, which does not have a grocery store. Possibilities include a farmers’ market, community gardens, and working with local restaurants.
Campaigns and elections: The Tulsa area loses a House seat under the redistricting bill signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt last month, but it’s not the district originally announced.
HD 66 will move from western Tulsa County to Eastern Oklahoma County, with HD 36 remaining in the area as the designation for a new district combining portions of both the current districts.
Originally, it was the other way around — the new Oklahoma County district would be 36, and the remaining Tulsa area district would be 66.
The new HD 36 will include Sand Springs, half of Prattville, a strip of Tulsa west of downtown, Sperry, Skiatook and Osage County outside of the Tulsa city limits.
Erik Zoellner, who worked in former 1st District Congressman Jim Bridenstine’s first campaign and later as a staffer, joined campaign consultants Tomahawk Strategies.
Tulsa County pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, who is making a run at incumbent U.S. Sen. James Lankford in the 2022 Republican primary, told a conservative group certain unidentified individuals should be charged with “high treason” over President Joe Biden’s victory in last year’s election.
Meanwhile, retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who has endorsed Lahmeyer, was recorded saying a military coup “should happen here.”
Flynn later said his remark was misunderstood.
Meetings and events: Oklahoma Education Association Teaching and Learning Specialist Kim Littrell will be featured speaker at the Creek County Democratic Party dinner meeting, 6 p.m. June 17 at Central Tech, 1720 S. Main St., Sapulpa.
Bottom lines: The Biden administration announced it is making available nearly $1 billion in grants for American Indian tribes to improve broadband service.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World