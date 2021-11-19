Political notebook: Education issues swirl at Capitol

Charter audit: State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister, a Democratic candidate for governor, called on the Republican-led Legislature to tighten charter school oversight laws after an unfavorable state audit of Oklahoma's Seeworth Academy.
Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd, a Republican, said last week that former Seeworth Principal Janet Grigg may have misappropriated up to $250,000 during her tenure and underreported her salary to the Oklahoma State Department of Education by nearly $50,000 a year.
"This is yet another example where parents, students and Oklahoma taxpayers are failed by a less-than-fully-engaged school board and loose state laws regarding charter schools," Hofmeister said. "A lack of structure and accountability in state law has allowed for this apparent fraud. Charter school boards aren’t even currently required to undergo training for their fiduciary roles. We continue to call for the legislature to strengthen oversight of charters."
“Ms. Grigg acted with sole authority as the superintendent, chief financial officer, and human resources director,” Byrd said. “The result is an incredible disservice to our taxpayers and the students. School choice is important for students in Oklahoma and should be protected. However, the criminality of this cannot be ignored.”
The report comes as Hofmeister and Byrd press the Epic charter system to return $11.2 million that Byrd's office say is owed the state.
In the classroom: Nineteen Republican state House members and nine Republican state senators asked Hofmeister to begin permanent ruling making for House Bill 1775, which limits the scope of teaching on subjects deemed sensitive.
HB 1775 is the subject of a federal lawsuit filed last month.
"The members signed below believe it is past time for the permanent rules to be published for the 30-day public comment period, as required by the Oklahoma Administrative Procedures Act," reads the letter. "Given the importance of these rules, members of the Oklahoma legislature will be closely monitoring both the substantive changes the State Department of Education makes to existing emergency rules and the process the Department utilizes to submit permanent rules to the legislature for final approval."
School boards: A bill apparently aimed at forcing the Oklahoma State School Boards Association to sever ties with a national organization has been filed for next spring's legislative session by state Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Bartlesville.
House Bill 2980 would ban the use of appropriated funds to pay membership dues to any organization "owned or operated" outside Oklahoma, and districts' use of tax revenue to belong to any organization that is a member of a national organization without the voters' approval.
Stearman said HB 2980 was prompted by a request to the federal government from the National School Boards Association to look into threats and violence against local school board members across the country. The NSBA's letter suggested some activities might rise to the level of "domestic terrorism."
This upset many people, including some conservatives, who said the NSBA was trying to silence activist parents upset with school curriculum or COVID-19 prevention measures.
Unclear is the broader ramifications of legislation such as Stearman's, since school districts have connections to many organizations, from student groups like FFA to accreditation associations.
GRDA v. Miami: The decades-long dispute between the Grand River Dam Authority and the city of Miami may be entering a new phase. The state-owned utility, which operates Pensacola Dam and Grand Lake, has asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to allow the GRDA to share certain confidential information with Miami.
The town and many of its residents have long-contended the GRDA is at least partly responsible for flooding in the upper reaches of the Grand and Neosho rivers and their tributaries. The GRDA denies it, and says in a FERC filing that perhaps sharing the information will help the agency and the city reach an agreement.
Julius Jones: At least one member of the Oklahoma Legislature was not happy with Gov. Kevin Stitt's decision to commute convicted murderer Julius Jones' death sentence to life without parole.
State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, said he viewed the decision "with sadness and grief."
Many of Jones' supporters are convinced of his innocence but Olsen is not. He said there is "overwhelming evidence of the guilt of Julius Jones in the horrific murder of Paul Howell. The proper response would have been the carrying out of the death penalty.
"This is probably the end of the death penalty in the state of Oklahoma," Olsen said. "Many people may rejoice at this. I do not. The law abiding people of the state of Oklahoma will eventually pay the price for this."
Campaigns and events: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer called Dr. Anthony Faucci a "mass murderer" and "the greatest con man in the United States of America."
Lahmeyer is part of a network that claims Fauci, the nation's top epidemiologist, is responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Facebook: State Attorney General John O'Connor said he's joining several other attorneys general in an investigation of the affect of Instagram on young people.
Meetings and events: The Tulsa County Democratic Party's door knocking training has been postponed from Sunday to Dec. 5.
Also, Tuesday's monthly meeting has moved from in-person to Zoom.
• Together Oklahoma is holding an online and in-person event at 7 p.m. Nov. 30. People Have the Power: Preserving Democracy Through Participation will feature Families USA Executive Director Frederick Isasi.
In-person meetings are planned in cities across the state, including Claremore, Tahlequah, Bartlesville and Sapulpa.
Register at togetherok.org.
• First District Congressman Kevin Hern will speak to the Republican Women's Club of Tulsa County at 11:30 a.m., Dec. 14, at Tulsa Country Club. Reservations to rwctulsa@gmail.com by Dec. 9.