Political notebook: Education issues swirl at Capitol

Stearman said HB 2980 was prompted by a request to the federal government from the National School Boards Association to look into threats and violence against local school board members across the country. The NSBA's letter suggested some activities might rise to the level of "domestic terrorism."

This upset many people, including some conservatives, who said the NSBA was trying to silence activist parents upset with school curriculum or COVID-19 prevention measures.

Unclear is the broader ramifications of legislation such as Stearman's, since school districts have connections to many organizations, from student groups like FFA to accreditation associations.

GRDA v. Miami: The decades-long dispute between the Grand River Dam Authority and the city of Miami may be entering a new phase. The state-owned utility, which operates Pensacola Dam and Grand Lake, has asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to allow the GRDA to share certain confidential information with Miami.

The town and many of its residents have long-contended the GRDA is at least partly responsible for flooding in the upper reaches of the Grand and Neosho rivers and their tributaries. The GRDA denies it, and says in a FERC filing that perhaps sharing the information will help the agency and the city reach an agreement.